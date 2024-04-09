Design Agency Wins Multiple Awards For Innovative Work in Education

Project6 Wins Gold at the 22nd Annual Horizon Interactive Awards Competition

BERKELEY, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horizon Interactive Awards, a leading international interactive media awards competition, has announced the 2023-2024 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in interactive media production. The 2023 winning entries showcase the industry's best interactive media solutions from some of the top agencies, designers, producers, and developers worldwide.

San Francisco Bay Area-based design agency Project6 was recognized for its excellence in the education industry with multiple awards. With over two decades of experience, Project6 is an established leader in accessibility practices and strategic design. These awards mark its first wins of the 2024 competitive season.

"It's always nice to be recognized for the work we do—especially in education," says Esten Sesto, Project6 co-founder and President. "We really enjoy collaborating with our clients in Education. Over months and even years, these .edu websites often grow to be unwieldy and unmanageable. The final visual results can be stunning, but the real achievement is solving the complexity of the content strategy and helping our clients better organize and manage their websites."

Project6 received the gold award for its comprehensive website redesign for an environmental design college within a neighboring university in Berkeley, CA. The project included creating and implementing a unified brand identity for the college, its departments, and select programs and institutes. By consolidating content from over 15 auxiliary websites, Project6 re-envisioned and rebuilt the college's website and enhanced the platform with collateral templates, ultimately ensuring that both students and staff could not only reach their potential but go above and beyond.

This gold-winning project showcased Project6's well-documented expertise in SEO practices and optimization. Utilizing an SEO specialist, the Project6 team developed a content strategy and SEO strategy that improved the quality and organization of the content that supported the client's KPI (key performance indicators) goals and measures of success.

Additionally, Project6 also earned the Silver award for its website redesign for Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC). The institution had not updated its website since 2015 and needed an easy-to-navigate solution that could address a diverse audience, from students to stakeholders to business owners and local community members.

Recognizing the need for the website to reflect so many different voices, Project6 rebuilt the site from the ground up, starting with dozens of interviews and reviewing hundreds of pages to determine what needed to be updated—or retired.

The new website was mobile-friendly, easy to navigate, and met WCAG 2.1 level AA standards. Students no longer had to rely on external catalogs to register for classes, the layout was flexible and intuitive, and the design and photography felt fresh and up-to-date. This modern solution changed the way that the FVCC community engaged with the college, allowing everyone to have access to the information they needed from anywhere.

"Project6 was an outstanding team to work with to redesign our college website. Their professionalism, expertise, and ability to work with all areas of campus to create a site that really represents our organization was incredible. The team is dedicated, friendly, and always helped us find solutions to create a functional, interactive, modern website."—Allison Linville, Executive Director, Communications And Marketing, Flathead Valley Community College

Over 50 Clients in Education

Project6 has partnered with over 50 education clients, helping them build an online presence that reflects their unique communities and enables students and staff to do more. Start a conversation with the Project6 team to find more information about how Project6 assists colleges and universities with their content strategy and helps them comply with rigorous accessibility requirements.

Experts in Accessibility

Most clients on the Project6 roster must comply with WCAG 2.2 level AA guidelines. Project6 has become a leader in the accessibility space, not only helping government, education, and non-profit clients meet these standards but enabling them to go above and beyond to ensure that their website is truly accessible to all. Project6 is a great partner for clients new to the accessibility space, offering education opportunities, expert recommendations, and access to time-tested tools such as Adobe XD, Figma, and Siteimprove.

About Project6 Design, Inc.

Project6 is a 22-year-old, award-winning design firm with expertise in education, foundation, and nonprofit organizations. Services include brand identity design, print collateral design, and web design and development for a diverse roster of clients such as Stanford University, the Glaucoma Research Foundation, the National Council on Aging, The United Way of the Bay Area, The Siebel Foundation, and many others.

