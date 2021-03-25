Design Army, the Renowned Washington, D.C. Branding Agency, Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized Multimedia Artist Christos Zafeiriadis

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Army is a multi-disciplinary creative agency that excels in design, strategy, branding, and creative direction. As brand architects, Design Army provides visuals-first solutions for a global and local partners alike. Select clients include AARP, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Adobe, The Walt Disney Company, Human Rights Campaign, PepsiCo, The Ritz Carlton, and The Washington Ballet.

For the last four years, Mr. Zafeiriadis has worked with Design Army as an Art Director. His responsibilities on projects for the agency's high-profile clients include:

Formulate design and presentation approach of projects;

Lead designers, copywriters, and creative directors to discuss clients' requirements, presentation concepts, create project milestones, and develop design solutions;

Create custom graphic design elements; and

Oversee, train, and direct graphic design team members

Christos Zafeiriadis is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning multimedia artist. He has applied his expertise to a number of projects and sectors through branding, packaging, and web design, particularly in the food & alcohol industry. These include creating new brands as well as redesigning or rebranding existing big companies. Additionally, Christos has worked in the music industry, creating artwork for disk covers of famous Greek singers, and graphics and promotional material for music festivals and live entertainment events. In the film industry, his contributions include creating posters and titles for films, art direction and graphics for commercials and promotional videos, and graphics and promotional material for film festivals. A versatile designer, his work has also appeared in museums and cultural centers, and he has created posters and promotional material for non-governmental organizations.

During his time at Bob Studio, the independent, award winning design studio based in Athens and London, he and his team's work won numerous industry accolades – Pentawards 2016 (Gold-Food Packaging: Fereikos), Dieline Awards 2016 (Third Place - Dairy, Spices, Oils, Sauces, Condiments: Melies; Outstanding Achievements: Fereikos), European Design Awards 2016 (Bronze Calendar: Greek Calendar 2016). His achievements have been featured by publications around the world, including Trend Hunter, Packaging of the World, Dieline, Lovely Package, and étapes.

There are several exciting projects we are currently working, and Mr. Zafeiriadis plays a leading and critical role and will continue to do so as a designer for the following below:

PepsiCo, Inc. is an American multinational food, snack and beverage corporation headquartered in Harrison, New York, in the hamlet of Purchase. PepsiCo has interests in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of grain-based snack foods, beverages, and other products such as Pepsi, Mtn Dew, Doritos, Lipton, Lay's and 7up.

Mr. Zafeiriadis contribution on PepsiCo's projects is crucial. He had worked as a leading Art Director for several big projects in the past 3 years and delivered successful results, which gained PepsiCo's trust and became one of our most important clients. His years of experience on packaging design has been central in this success. On all PepsiCo projects he is the main contact with the client, manages and oversees the design team, and he is always ensuring to deliver high quality projects. He will continue to lead with two different projects with PepsiCo.

Events DC generates economic and community benefits for the residents and businesses of the District of Columbia by creating a premier event experience in the nation's capital, and through the promotion of Washington, DC as a world-class destination. As the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, Events DC owns and manages some of the most visited venues across the nation's capital including the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Nationals Park, Entertainment and Sports Area and DC Armory.

Events DC is a client which approached us to create a logo and brand identity that will help bring 2026 World Cup to Washington DC. FIFA selected the USA, Canada, and Mexico to together host the 2026 World Cup. Mr. Zafeiriadis came up with a logo and a brand identity that are inspired by Washington's soccer history and the energy, movement, and joy of the game itself. He will continue working on an ongoing large amount of applications, from merchandizing and commercials to videos for the field screens, overlooking a team of designers, developers and animators. Mr. Zafeiriadis role is critical since he is managing this account and there is a constant need for new applications, until FIFA announce the host cities.

After the successful campaigns we created for Hong Kong Ballet, their artistic director, Septime Webre, approached us with a new project. Septime Webre is an internationally recognized ballet director, choreographer, educator and advocate. He was artistic director of The Washington Ballet for 17 years from 1999-2016. Among the many ballet he developed, in 2004 he created a Washington DC's version of The Nutcracker, which became huge success and still runs in theaters. This time he is adapting the The Nutcracker to a traditional Chinese version. Our goal is to present a work which celebrates the magic of Christmas, and to incorporate a certain east-meets-west balance in the designs.

We were asked to develop a brand system including logo, promotional video, posters, ads, merchandizing, among others, that will be used to brand and promote the show for its national premiere on Christmas 2021 and for future performances. Mr. Zaferiadis will be leading the Artistic direction of this project.

Media Contact:

Jake Lefebure

CEO/Co-Founder

DESIGN ARMY LLC

202-797-1018

[email protected]

SOURCE DESIGN ARMY LLC