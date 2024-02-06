Design-Build Excellence in Self-Storage: ARCO Design/Build's Strategic Growth

ARCO, a leader in industrial design-build construction announces their expanded focus on the self-storage industry backed by a portfolio of successful projects completed nationwide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing market demands, ARCO Design/Build (ARCO), an authority in industrial design and construction services, is expanding its national footprint in the self-storage sector. With established offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, ARCO Design/Build's proven design-build approach has been revolutionizing the self-storage industry.

ARCO Design/Build has delivered state of the art self-storage facilities nationwide including this project for repeat client SAFStor in Kenner, LA - 105,000 SF. ARCO Design/Build is a leader in self-storage construction that provides national reach and local expertise.

Eric Thompson, President of ARCO Design/Build Charlotte, speaks to the organization's commitment, "Our experience in self-storage is driven by the needs of our clients. We are bringing the same level of expertise and client-focused design-build solutions that have become our hallmark to this growing sector."

The design and construction of self-storage facilities presents unique challenges and opportunities. Adam Winters, Director of Business Development specializing in Self-Storage, understands these intricacies, "At ARCO, we're dedicated to simplifying the construction process for our clients. We take their vision from concept to reality with a seamless approach that ensures both time and cost-efficiency."

Chris Nonneman, Divisional Manager of ARCO Design/Build Charleston, further elaborates on the specialization required for self-storage projects, "Our team's specialized knowledge in self-storage construction allows us to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations."

It is this very commitment to excellence and tailored solutions that Joe Matthews, Divisional CEO of ARCO Design/Build, underscores, "The growth of our self-storage expertise is a testament to ARCO Design/Build's ability to adapt and innovate. We are excited to extend our reach, reinforcing our status as a comprehensive provider of design-build services."

The design-build model is particularly well-suited to self-storage construction, where efficiency, cost control, and timely delivery are paramount. ARCO Design/Build leverages its design-build expertise to offer front-end value, beginning with meticulous site selection and analysis, progressing through to assured fixed pricing and early risk transfer, ensuring each project is optimally positioned for success.

About ARCO Design/Build

ARCO Design/Build (ARCO) is widely recognized as a construction industry leader for various industrial project types, including cold storage warehouse, light industrial distribution, and manufacturing. As a national design-build firm, ARCO offers turn-key design-build services that provide a direct relationship with a single point of contact, resulting in cost savings and clear lines of communication. ARCO's capabilities span from project feasibility studies, site selection, and complete design to value engineering, code consulting, and full general contracting. Additionally, ARCO is 100% associate owned as an ESOP. With architectural services and structural engineering in-house, ARCO provides clients with a streamlined and efficient process, ensuring exceptional results.

