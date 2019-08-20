Design Concepts changes its name to Delve

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Concepts, a leading design and innovation consultancy with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Madison, WI, has changed its name to Delve as of August 19, 2019.

"After more than 50 years in a rapidly changing design industry, we have decided that the name Design Concepts no longer accurately represents us as a company," said Dave Franchino, President and Principal. "Delve represents our commitment to deep understanding of user and client needs, our curiosity and drive to explore, technical acumen, and willingness to get our hands dirty."

Hello ... Design Concepts is now Delve.

The name change is not the result of acquisition or merger. Delve remains an independent design consultancy that is owned and operated by the same group of shareholders/leaders who represent the strategy, design and engineering services offered.

To launch the new name, the company is introducing Delve Talks, a podcast that discusses how companies can create a culture of innovation. To learn more about the podcast, name change and rebranding, please visit delve.com/hello.

Delve is a full-service product design and innovation consultancy with offices in Madison, Wisconsin, San Francisco and Boston. We deliver physical, digital and experience design that drives business success and improve people's lives. Our process has been tested and refined through the completion of more than 3,000 projects for over 400 clients. Our multidisciplinary team of strategy, design and engineering experts create world-class solutions for clients in the healthcare, commercial, and consumer industries.

