Design Contest Challenges Innovators to Create the Future and Win $25,000

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Create the Future" Design Contest (www.createthefuturecontest.com) will open for entries on March 1, 2022. The world's premier engineering design competition brings together engineers, entrepreneurs, and students to find solutions that benefit society and the economy. Participants are given the opportunity to showcase their ingenuity along with sound design principles for a chance to win $25,000 USD.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the "Create the Future" Design Contest has attracted more than 15,000 product ideas from innovators in over 100 countries. COMSOL and Mouser Electronics are the principal sponsors of the contest, produced by SAE Media Group and Tech Briefs magazine.

"At COMSOL, we are very excited to recognize innovators and their important work this year," said Bernt Nilsson, Senior Vice President of Marketing at COMSOL, Inc. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Create the Future Design Contest, which is an excellent platform for designers to showcase their ideas and products in front of a worldwide audience. Best of luck to all participants!"

"From our beginnings, Mouser has supported engineers, innovators and students," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud of our longstanding support for the Create the Future Design Contest and the many innovations it has inspired."

Contestants can enter for free, either as an individual or as a team, across seven categories. An independent panel of industry professionals will judge the entries. Website visitors are invited to vote for their favorite entries. For more information, go to http://www.createthefuturecontest.com

About COMSOL

COMSOL is a global provider of mathematical modeling and numerical simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation apps. COMSOL has 17 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors. Visit www.comsol.com.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

