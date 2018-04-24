Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Times Square remains the beating heart of Manhattan, and now travelers can be at the center of the action while still having space to reflect with the opening of the new AC Hotel New York Times Square.

The Midtown hotel melds an urban vibe with classic elements that hark back to the brand's Spanish roots. The entrance lobby is 23 feet high with a large, open staircase to the lower level illuminated by a skylight shed roof. Its 290 guest rooms will offer an oasis in the midst of the bustle of NYC with a sleek and classic modern style. With options like floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, guests can enjoy unparalleled city views.

AC Hotel New York Times Square features two food and beverage experiences. The beloved NYC restaurant Boqueria will bring its lively Spanish tapas and signature convivial spirit to 260 West 40th Street, adjacent to the new AC Hotel lobby. The restaurant features a location-specific breakfast menu, a large rotisserie, and time-honored favorites like Pan Con Tomate, Pulpo a la Plancha, and Paella de Mariscos from Catalan chef Marc Vidal. Castell, a year-round rooftop lounge will be open to guests and locals alike when it debuts in May 2018, serving up views of NYC's iconic skyline along with shareable plates, Happy Hour rituals and cocktails, including the brand's signature Gin & Tonic.

"We are delighted to introduce New York City to the AC brand's 'New Way to Hotel,'" says Corry Oakes, President/CEO of OTO Development, the Johnson Management company that developed and operates the new hotel. "In addition to intriguing architectural details, local artwork in common spaces, and dynamic culinary options at Boqueria and Castell Lounge, what guests will truly appreciate is having space to breathe in this city that never sleeps."

AC Hotel New York Times Square brings travelers the best of contemporary European architecture infused with the design-forward spirit of the NYC Fashion District, as interpreted by Helpern Architects. Visitors are drawn into the elegant, double-height lobby via a granite-paved plaza; as they enter through the pleated glass façade, they become immediately aware of the signature materials such as Venetian terrazzo, quarter-sawn dark walnut millwork, and the dark patina of statuary bronze that makes the whole area glow. The modern-day grand stair that wraps top to bottom of the lobby and the large, open well-lit space make for the perfect backdrop for the property's impressive art installations.

"With the Spanish heritage of the AC Hotels by Marriott brand, our design-driven hotel brings new inspiration to the city," says Benjamin Britton, General Manager of AC Hotel New York Times Square. "We provide everything essential you need – and nothing you don't – creating a seamless, tranquil and frictionless experience for our guests, whether they're traveling for business or leisure."

The AC Hotel in Times Square has developed signature programming, with attention to detail at every step – each one crafted to encourage guests to slow down in this hectic city. With elements such as lavender sachets at turndown (freshly made each day) to help promote better sleep, guests will feel taken care of but not fussed over. Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 3,365 square feet of event space, and an AC Market featuring locally sourced items such as Hell's Kitchen Hot Sauces.

"At AC Hotels, everything is done with intention while creating harmony – we believe if we have time to make it, we have time to make it beautiful," said Benoit Racle, Global Brand Leader, AC Hotels by Marriott. "We are so pleased to welcome AC Hotel New York Times Square to the AC Hotels family as our first New York City property, and to be able to offer visitors and locals in Manhattan a tranquil space in the heart of the city to relax, reflect and reset."

The purposeful design of AC Hotel New York Times Square features a collection of artwork by a mix of local and well-known artists. Ranging from sculptures to abstract painting, these expressive pieces are visible in shared spaces to inspire guests during their stay – one could almost call it a private art gallery. Guest room walls feature photography of New York City's unique and iconic architecture such as Fulton Street Station and the Oculus.

This new AC Hotel is perfectly positioned near the Garment District and only a half-block from the Times Square public transportation hub.

The hotel is the first of two planned for the European-inspired AC Hotels by Marriott brand in Manhattan this year, with a second property expected to open in the Financial District later in 2018.

