Design Excellence Awards Finalist Offers Easy Mask-Wearing Solution for Kids

Comforband headbands have two buttons that are perfectly positioned to hold a face mask properly in place and away from the backs of the ears. They are made of luxuriously soft fabric and come in a variety of stylish colors, including the very popular tie-dye. Comforband was recently announced as a finalist in the Accessories Council's annual Design Excellence Awards.

A father of two children, Zuckerman was also struggling to find a way to keep masks on his daughters. So, the Comforband team created a kid's version specifically designed to keep masks in the proper position and make wearing them more comfortable. According to Lisa Kingsley, a Boston-area high school principal and mom of three, "Returning to school will definitely be more challenging this year. With Comforband, I know that mine and my children's masks will be on properly and will be more comfortable to wear throughout the day."

Staying true to their original mission, Comforband makes a donation with every purchase. Since launching a few months ago, they have already donated over 1,500 pieces throughout the U.S. "What started as a way to keep people working and help our communities has turned into so much more," said Zuckerman. "When something is comfortable, you will wear it, and wearing masks benefits everyone."

To see the full Comforband collection, visit www.comforband.com.

About Comforband: Comforband was created with one objective in mind: comfort. They are high quality, soft, extra-wide and stretchable unisex headbands for adults and kids with two buttons perfectly positioned to loop a face mask around, giving ears a much-needed break. True to its mission of stronger together, with every Comforband sold, a donation is made to an essential worker or non-profit.

