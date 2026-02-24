Design Firm Huitt-Zollars Strengthens Federal Design Expertise and Architectural Capabilities in San Diego with Acquisition of Vasquez Marshall Architects (VMA)

DALLAS AND SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huitt-Zollars, Inc., an employee-owned, full-service design firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced the acquisition of Vasquez Marshall Architects (VMA), a San Diego-based firm recognized for its Federal design expertise and complementary experience in higher education, commercial, and interior architecture.

With this acquisition, Huitt-Zollars' current San Diego office will merge with the VMA team, creating a larger, integrated practice that enhances the firm's ability to support Federal agencies and mission-driven clients across the region. The combined team brings a deep understanding of complex design-build delivery and high-performance architectural solutions, supported by Huitt-Zollars' national resources and technical expertise.

"VMA's Federal design–build expertise is a strong addition to our San Diego team," said Robert McDermott, President of Huitt-Zollars. "Together, we'll expand our capabilities and better serve our clients across the region."

VMA has established itself as a trusted partner on Federal design-build teams as well as to Federal agencies on mission-focused projects. Their broader project experience includes academic buildings, campus improvements, workplace environments, and thoughtfully crafted interiors, reflecting a versatile skill set that complements Huitt-Zollars' multidisciplinary approach.

"Partnering with Huitt-Zollars allows us to elevate what we can offer our clients, especially on large, integrated Federal projects," said David Vasquez and Robert Bodenhamer, Principals at VMA. "It allows us to offer our clients expanded services, greater resources, and the ability to support projects at a larger scale while maintaining the service they expect from us."

The combined San Diego team strengthens Huitt-Zollars' presence in Southern California, expanding the firm's multidisciplinary capabilities across public-sector and private-sector markets.

About Vasquez Marshall Architects

Vasquez Marshall Architects (VMA) is a San Diego–based architectural design firm recognized as one of the leading practices in the region for its professionalism, quality, and timeless design approach. The firm's leadership has worked together for more than 31 years, cultivating a strong reputation for hands–on project involvement and a long history of repeat clients. Their expertise spans design of complex Federal projects, as well as for public and private clients.

About Huitt-Zollars, Inc.

Huitt–Zollars is a national, 100% employee–owned, full–service design firm committed to delivering innovative, client–focused solutions for the built environment. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Dallas, the firm has grown into a coast–to–coast presence, providing multidisciplinary expertise across commercial, institutional, industrial, federal, public works, transportation, and urban development markets. Guided by its purpose, to constantly improve the quality of life in our world, the firm approaches every assignment with a commitment to listening, partnering, and delivering solutions that meet community needs today and into the future.

