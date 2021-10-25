Design Firm is Transforming Outdoor Residential Spaces in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back yards, patios, decks, and exterior landscapes throughout the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area have been undergoing stunning transformations thanks to a well-established outdoor design company, Compass Outdoor Design.

"Our goal is simple," says owner Bryan Jones, "we want to create a living area you'll enjoy for many years. Whether it's grilling and spending time with your neighbors, celebrating holidays and special occasions with your family, or giving the kids a place to enjoy as they grow older, so many memories come from those times in the backyard."

For several years, Compass has been turning simple, uninspired outdoor spaces into deluxe, luxury spaces for homeowners in the area. Everything from creating outdoor kitchens, cozy fireplaces and fire features, and spacious patio covers — nothing is off limits.

"Being able to bring nature to you can do wonders for your psyche and peace of mind," continues Jones, "and having an outdoor living design where you can cook on your outdoor grill, swim in a pool, and relax in a hot tub while listening to your favorite playlist can be a lifesaver for the whole family." It's this enthusiasm for delivering quality outdoor space design for his customers that has earned Compass Outdoor Design a spot on the prestigious Top Rated Local® list for outdoor design firms in Dallas.

Jones chalks up the company's success to their design process. Starting with an initial creative visit on site, what begins as simple sketches and conceptualizations is transformed through subsequent steps to create a unique product that perfectly fits customer needs.

You can begin your own completely customizable outdoor design journey by visiting Compass Outdoor Design's website here .

About Compass Outdoor Design:

Compass Outdoor Design was founded to provide luxury options to homeowners in Dallas. Unsatisfied with the limited options available from other companies in the area, owner Bryan Jones knew there was an opportunity to fill a need for high-end outdoor living services.

While there is just about nothing that Compass can't do, their most common projects for homeowners in Dallas and Fort Worth include designing and installing outdoor kitchens, spacious outdoor living spaces, pools and pool houses, outdoor fire features, and more. Compass has become a trusted name among homeowners throughout DFW, and they show no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Contact:

Bryan Jones

(469) 213-3696

[email protected]

SOURCE Compass Outdoor Design