Design Hotels Announces Addition of Multi-Property Portfolio with Renowned Independent Hospitality Brand, Palisociety

Two pioneers of design-led hospitality with a shared commitment to individuality come together in Design Hotels' largest single portfolio addition to date.

BERLIN, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Hotels today announced a landmark portfolio expansion with Palisociety, the Los Angeles-based independent hospitality brand known for its design-forward hotels in key U.S. markets.

Design Hotels has entered into agreements with the owners of 16 hotels across nine U.S. destinations operated by Palisociety to join Design Hotels' portfolio, marking the largest portfolio addition in the brand's history.

Le Petit Pali Laguna Beach

With the properties it operates joining Design Hotels, Palisociety and its hotel owners become part of a global network that champions visionary ownership and original design across the world.

Representing over 1,000 total keys across the United States, the hotels set to join the Design Hotels portfolio in the coming months are:

Palihouse West Hollywood, 95 keys Palihotel Melrose, 33 keys Palihotel San Francisco, 82 keys Palihotel Westwood Village, 54 keys Palihotel Palm Springs, 116 keys Palihotel Hollywood, 74 keys Palihotel Seattle, 96 keys Le Petit Pali Brentwood, 25 keys Le Petit Pali St. Helena, 29 keys Le Petit Pali Laguna Beach, 41 keys ARRIVE Albuquerque, 137 keys ARRIVE Palm Springs, 32 keys ARRIVE Wilmington, 34 keys ARRIVE Memphis, 62 keys Silver Lake Pool & Inn, 54 keys The Hôtel Lili Beverly Hills, 44 keys

Part of Marriott International, Design Hotels is a global collection of more than 300 independently owned, design-led hotels. Building on strong portfolio growth in 2025, Design Hotels is expected to surpass 100 hotels across the Americas this year, a historic first for the brand. These deals represent a significant alignment between Design Hotels and Palisociety, two brands united by a shared commitment to individuality, storytelling, and neighborhood-focused hospitality. Both brands have been built around the power of community, offering memorable experiences and inspiring events that foster connection, all designed to nurture the culturally curious.

"Design Hotels has always been a home for founders, visionaries, and original thinkers. Avi Brosh and Kirsten Leigh Pratt have built Palisociety with the same independent mindset that defines our global community - creating hotels with character, cultural relevance, and a genuine connection to place. The alignment between our brands was immediate. We share a belief that great hospitality is personal, distinctive, and shaped by the people behind it, making this collaboration a natural evolution for both brands," said Stijn Oyen, Managing Director of Design Hotels.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2008, Avi Brosh's Palisociety operates a collection of more than 20 hotels, residences, and restaurants with a keen focus on bespoke design, neighborhood-inspired culture and programming, signature amenities and accoutrements, and a distinctly independent point of view. The brand's portfolio comprises five sub-brands: Palihouse, Palihotel, Le Petit Pali, ARRIVE by Palisociety and an assortment of independently branded properties, all designed to feel timeless and comfortable, while remaining deeply connected to their neighborhoods and driven by inspiration and creativity. From the brand's original Palihouse West Hollywood flagship in Los Angeles to the newest Le Petit Pali St. Helena in Napa Valley, California, Brosh's steadfast vision of modern-day hospitality has led Palisociety to numerous best hotels awards, international accolades and continued growth.

"Design Hotels has long been a symbol of creativity, vision and inspired hospitality in the industry, and we are thrilled to introduce our collection of hotels into their portfolio," said Avi Brosh, Founder of Palisociety. "Palisociety has always been driven by our love of design, culture and independence, and this agreement feels like a natural extension of those shared passions that hotel enthusiasts will undoubtedly appreciate."

Palisociety's member hotels will also be able to leverage Design Hotels' services which span public relations, sales, digital marketing, web design, and content creation as well as Marriott's global distribution channels. In the coming months, all properties are also set to join Marriott's award-winning travel platform, Marriott Bonvoy®, offering guests unique benefits and unparalleled experiences.

These deals reflect the continued growth of boutique hospitality and reinforce Design Hotels' mission to support visionary hoteliers whose properties stand apart.

For more information visit: www.designhotels.com

ABOUT DESIGN HOTELS

For 30 years, Design Hotels has been at the forefront of a movement in travel, curating a handpicked portfolio of 300+ independently owned and operated hotels in over 50 countries. From cultural hubs in fast-paced cities to off-the-beaten-path escapes, each hotel reflects the vision of its pioneering owner—or "Original"—driven by a passion for genuine hospitality, cultural authenticity, and thought-provoking design and architecture.

More than a collection of hotels, Design Hotels provides its member hotels with forward-thinking industry expertise—from trend forecasting and creative consultancy to PR, marketing, and global sales representation.

Design Hotels is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in London, Los Angeles, New York, and Singapore. In 2019, the company partnered with Marriott Bonvoy®, expanding the reach of its member hotels and offering its community access to one of the industry's leading loyalty programs.

ABOUT PALISOCIETY

Palisociety is a fully integrated hospitality company that acquires, designs, develops, owns and operates unique hotels and residences across the country under four distinct monikers: Palihouse, Palihotel, Le Petit Pali, ARRIVE by Palisociety and a collection of independently branded properties. The company's proprietary brands, development and operational expertise also includes specialized retail spaces, highly curated restaurants, bars and event venues. Palisociety properties have been featured on Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List, Travel + Leisure IT List, and more, with accolades from The New York Times, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper* and countless others. Avi Brosh founded Palisociety in 1998 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.palisociety.com or follow @palisociety.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories, as of June 11, 2026. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and approximately 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.