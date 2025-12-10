Design Icon Bunny Williams Honored at Old Westbury Gardens' Gala Dinner

Held inside the storied Westbury House, the event gathered guests for an intimate and memorable night under the gracious leadership of Event Chair Elizabeth (Betsy) W. Smith, President and CEO of the Central Park Conservancy. Notable guests in attendance included Bernadette Castro, former New York State Parks Commissioner; Emily Frick, trustee of The Frick Collection; Minsun Kim, President of the Long Island Conservatory and Foundation; and Robert and Roni-Kohen Lemle, two of the co-founders of the Long Island Children's Museum, with Robert also serving on the Old Westbury Gardens Board of Trustees. They joined supporters from across the region to honor Bunny's visionary work and her deep commitment to historic preservation.

The celebration culminated in the presentation of the Old Westbury Gardens Award to Bunny by Carol Large, chairman of the Board of Trustees. Large honored her remarkable career and impact on both the design and preservation communities.

Guests enjoyed a curated dinner inspired by Bunny's timeless aesthetic, with the event's design led by Design Chair Tham Kannalikham and a distinguished committee of designers. Their thoughtful touches throughout Westbury House reflected the warmth, sophistication, and layered beauty that have defined Bunny's decades-long career. Vocalist Julia Smulson, accompanied by Tyler Henderson, entertained guests with a short musical set during dinner.

"It was a truly wonderful evening, made all the more meaningful by the many friends and supporters who have helped steward Old Westbury Gardens through years of vital preservation work," said Maura Brush, president and CEO of Old Westbury Gardens. "Coming together in Westbury House with those who care so deeply for this place is both a privilege and a reminder of the shared commitment that makes our progress possible."

The event underscored Old Westbury Gardens' mission to preserve and share the beauty, history, and spirit of this treasured estate for generations to come. Funds raised during the evening will support priority preservation projects that ensure Westbury House and its surrounding gardens continue to inspire visitors year-round.

The event was photographed by renowned society photographer Patrick McMullan, who captured the elegance and spirit of the night.

About Old Westbury Gardens

Built in 1906 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Old Westbury Gardens is the former home of John S. Phipps; his wife, Margarita Grace Phipps, and their children. Today, as a not-for-profit organization, Old Westbury Gardens welcomes visitors of all ages for a wide range of historical, cultural, artistic, educational, horticultural events, and more. Old Westbury Gardens seeks to inspire appreciation of the early 20th century American country estate through faithful preservation and interpretation of its landscape, gardens, architecture and collections. Connect with us at https://www.oldwestburygardens.org/, facebook.com/oldwestburygardens, twitter.com/oldwestburygard, Instagram.com/oldwestburygardens, https://www.linkedin.com/company/old-westbury-gardens

