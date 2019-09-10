Design In Motion: A New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Retrospective Debuts At INTERSECT BY LEXUS-NYC

The NYCB annual Fall Fashion Gala was conceived by NYCB's Board Vice Chair Sarah Jessica Parker in 2012 with a gala celebration of the legendary designer Valentino. Since then, top fashion designers and acclaimed choreographers from across the globe have collaborated with Happel on the costume designs for twenty-seven ballets. The retrospective exhibition will be located on the first and third floors of INTERSECT and will feature the remarkable costumes, along with accompanying performance videos from 2012-2018. The designers whose costumes will be displayed at the exhibit include:

Virgil Abloh of Off-White™

of Off-White™ Rosie Assoulin

Thom Browne

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

for Tsumori Chisato

Peter Copping for Oscar de la Renta

for Giles Deacon

Alberta Ferretti

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of MONSE and Oscar de la Renta

and of MONSE and Oscar de la Renta Prabal Gurung

Iris van Herpen

Carolina Herrera

Mary Katrantzou

Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony and Kenzo

of Opening Ceremony and Kenzo Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida of Marques'Almeida

and of Marques'Almeida Hanako Maeda of ADEAM

of ADEAM Zuhair Murad

Dries Van Noten

Gareth Pugh

Narciso Rodriguez

Jonathan Saunders

Olivier Theyskens

Valentino

Jason Wu

"We're thrilled to partner with New York City Ballet, as they are a cultural symbol to New York City," says Rachel Espersen, Director of Creative Programming and Partnerships at Lexus. "As the first retrospective of its kind, Design in Motion will support INTERSECT's mission to bring culturally relevant experiences to life and highlight exceptional design."

For each NYCB Fall Fashion Gala, the designers and choreographers work together with Happel and the NYCB Costume Shop to find the right fabrics, construction and style for each ballet. Design in Motion will spotlight the extraordinary costumes of the ballet and the notable history of the artist collaborations.

"I am excited for people to see the sheer breadth of what has been created over the last seven years of the Fall Fashion Gala," says Marc Happel, NYCB's Director of Costumes. "It's an incredible list of designers who we've collaborated with, and to see all these designs together in the INTERSECT space will be a remarkable experience. I am most honored to showcase the unbelievable artistry and versatility of the New York City Ballet Costume Shop, and the couture designs we've brought to life over the last seven years."

INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC is located at 412 West 14th Street New York, NY 10014. Design in Motion: A New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Retrospective will be open to the public at INTERSECT BY LEXUS from September 24, 2019 through October 20, 2019, from 11AM-10PM daily. There is no admission fee to view the exhibition. For more information on the space please visit www.Intersect-NYC.com .

ABOUT INTERSECT

INTERSECT BY LEXUS is a unique space in select global cities where people can experience the ethos of the Lexus lifestyle. Opened in New York City on November 15, 2018, guests are able to engage with Lexus through events, activities, food and culture. The design of the space was developed by Masamichi Katayama (Wonderwall Inc., the world-renowned Interior designer.) A destination within a destination, INTERSECT offers Restaurants-in-Residence, allowing New Yorkers and world travelers to consistently embark upon a new gastronomic adventure. Through the vision of Lexus and Union Square Hospitality Group, INTERSECT's restaurant showcases handpicked top chefs from around the world. INTERSECT's New York location joins the existing experiential venues in Tokyo and Dubai.

Twitter: @IntersectNYC Instagram: @IntersectNYC Facebook: Intersect.NYC

ABOUT NEW YORK CITY BALLET

New York City Ballet is one of the foremost dance companies in the world, with a roster of more than 90 dancers and an unparalleled repertory of modern masterpieces. NYCB was founded in 1948 by the legendary choreographer George Balanchine and arts patron Lincoln Kirstein, and quickly became world renowned for its contemporary style and a repertory of original ballets that has forever changed the face of classical dance. In 1949 Jerome Robbins joined the Company as Associate Director and together with Balanchine created a vast and varied repertory that grew each season. From 1983 until his retirement in 2017, Peter Martins was the Company's Ballet Master in Chief. In 2009 Katherine Brown was named NYCB's first-ever Executive Director, a position created to oversee the administrative management of the Company and its long-time home, the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. In February 2019, NYCB named Jonathan Stafford Artistic Director and Wendy Whelan Associate Artistic Director.

FEATURED DESIGNERS/CHOREOGRAPHERS

Conceived by NYCB Board Vice Chair Sarah Jessica Parker, and launched in 2012 with a gala celebration of the legendary designer Valentino, NYCB's Fall Fashion Gala has since featured costumes designed by Virgil Abloh of Off-White™, Rosie Assoulin, Thom Browne, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Tsumori Chisato, Peter Copping for Oscar de la Renta, Giles Deacon, Alberta Ferretti, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of MONSE and Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung, Iris van Herpen, Carolina Herrera, Mary Katrantzou, Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony and Kenzo, Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida of Marques'Almeida, Hanako Maeda of ADEAM, Zuhair Murad, Dries Van Noten, Gareth Pugh, Narciso Rodriguez, Jonathan Saunders, Olivier Theyskens, Valentino, Jason Wu, who have designed costumes for works by choreographers Kyle Abraham, Robert Binet, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Lauren Lovette, Peter Martins, Benjamin Millepied, Matthew Neenan, Justin Peck, Angelin Preljocaj, Gianna Reisen, Liam Scarlett, Troy Schumacher, Myles Thatcher, Peter Walker, and Christopher Wheeldon. All of the designs have been created in house at the New York City Ballet Costume Shop in collaboration with the designers and NYCB's Director of Costumes Marc Happel.

Mannequins for Design in Motion: A New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Retrospective are generously provided by Frank Glover Productions.

MEDIA CONTACT :

Jessica Hirschberg

LaFORCE

INTERSECT@laforce.nyc

LEXUS BRAND CONTACT:

Corey Proffitt

Lexus

Corey.Proffitt@lexus.com

NYCB CONTACT:

Katharina Plumb

NYCB

kplumb@nycballet.com

SOURCE INTERSECT BY LEXUS

Related Links

https://www.intersect-nyc.com/

