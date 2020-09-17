Design Inspiration Coming to You Via "Dream Nursery"!

The new web series, "Dream Nursery", premiered Thursday, September 10th featuring Mely Cruz of All Things Mely, and walks viewers through her personal nursery makeover during the next two episodes. Upcoming spotlight parents include Jade Roper and The Anxiety Couple.



If you're looking for on-trend nursery design and inspiration, look no further than "Dream Nursery"! New episodes can be found every Thursday at 8pm CST, on The Stork's Warehouse YouTube channel.



"Dream Nursery" is brought to you by amazing sponsors including Mama's Milk Wrap, Rascal + Friends, Dr. Brown's Baby, Noodle & Boo, Pipette Baby, Hemp Maiden, BEBorganic and of course The Stork's Warehouse. Interested in being a part of the series? Reach out to Rose and Jennifer at www.thestorkswarehouse.com/dream-nursery for more information.



