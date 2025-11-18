Design It, Make It, Gift It: Arcade Launches Expansion into Home Decor, Luxury Brand Partnerships, and First AI Product Design Agent - All In Time for Holiday Gifting.

Arcade leads shopping revolution with world's first AI product creation agent, helping users design custom jewelry, gifts, and home decor.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade, the world's first AI physical product creation platform and marketplace that empowers anyone to create, shop, and shape the physical world, is making creation even easier with its new conversational AI agent, Maia. Arcade's Maia agent is a personal design assistant, enabling anyone to create unique custom jewelry, home decor, and gifts produced by luxury brands and master artisans that Arcade has vetted.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, Arcade arrives as an answer to one of gifting's oldest frustrations: finding something truly personal. From a replica of a lost family heirloom to a men's custom signet ring, from a Christofle silver tray etched with an illustration inspired by travel to a silk scarf that celebrates a memory, customers can now have a conversation with Arcade's AI agent to create one-of-a-kind pieces that didn't exist seconds before.

AI Meets Artisan Craftsmanship; Arcade Expands into Luxury Brand Partnerships

Arcade pioneers a new paradigm in how products are designed and made, one where artificial intelligence and human craftsmanship work together. While AI has transformed software, content, and services, Arcade is the first platform to bring agentic AI to the physical world of manufacturing, connecting the creative power of AI with the skilled hands of artisans and makers worldwide.

In addition to small makers around the world, Arcade announces that it has forged partnerships with global luxury brands including French silverware maker Christofle, home decor brand Cabana, premium stoneware maker Anastasio Home, and jewelry brands L&Co and Noemie. Luxury brands have allowed Arcade to train AI models on their proprietary design data, ensuring that AI-generated designs meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship while preserving centuries of artisan expertise. Each product ordered through Arcade is made to order by vetted manufacturers and artisans, creating a sustainable model that eliminates overproduction while preserving traditional craft techniques.

"We're amplifying craftsmanship and bringing taste to AI," said Mariam Naficy, founder and CEO of Arcade and the ecommerce pioneer who founded and scaled Minted, the design marketplace. "From the beginning, we have planned to be a multi-category marketplace. Our community of brands and artisans are the soul of what we do, and we are deeply honored to have earned their trust. Arcade democratizes access to custom design, but every piece is still made by skilled craftspeople who bring decades of expertise. Arcade enables a conversation to happen between humans using images, expanding access for consumers and business for makers."

How the AI Agent Works

Arcade represents a shift in how people interact with design and shopping. Customers open Arcade and chat with the design agent about what they're looking for. The agent asks questions, understands aesthetic preferences, and generates custom designs instantly, all ready to purchase and ship. Someone planning holiday gifts might tell the agent: "I need a statement necklace for my sister who loves vintage jewelry and the color burgundy." Within moments, the agent presents multiple custom designs: adjustable, refinable, and ready to order. An Arcade human product designer stands ready to assist with final touches if desired.

Tastemaker Collections: Shop and Reimagine

With this launch, Arcade unveils a creative community who have used its AI tools to express their personal vision. Arcade debuts curated storefronts from renowned designers and influencers including famed interior designer Brigette Romanek, chef Flynn McGarry, and style icon Lynn Yaeger. These collections showcase what's possible when creative visionaries use AI as a design tool, but with Arcade's signature twist: every piece is a starting point, not an endpoint. Users who love a rug from Romanek's collection can make it in different colors to match their space.

The site also features designs from interior designer and home decor business leader Kathy Kuo, editor Kate Berry, comedian Dan Rosen, fashion designer Estelle Baily-Babenzien, and tastemakers Karlie Kloss for Kode with Klossy and Christy Turlington Burns for Every Mother Counts.

Broadly Expanded Home Decor Offerings; Agent Helps Design Home Decor

With its agent unveiling, Arcade also unveils its planned expansion into new home decor categories, from window coverings and lampshades to table linens and bedding. All are available for custom creation and manufacturing in the Arcade marketplace.

Available Now for Holiday Shopping

Arcade is live and ready for the holiday season. Customers can visit arcade.ai to start designing custom gifts, explore tastemaker collections, and experience the future of personalized shopping. All products are made to order and ship in time for holiday gifting if orders are placed by December 10, 2025.

About Arcade

Arcade is building the world's first AI physical product creation platform, where imagination becomes reality. Our platform lets anyone design, purchase, and sell custom, manufacturable products using natural language and generative AI. We believe everyone should have the power to create physical goods as easily as they post online, and we're building the infrastructure to make that real.

Arcade has raised $42M from a world-class group of investors, including Reid Hoffman, Canaan Partners (Laura Chau), Forerunner Ventures (Kirsten Green), Offline Ventures (Brit Morin), Sound Ventures (Ashton Kutcher), Inspired Capital (Alexa von Tobel), Adverb Ventures (April Underwood), Factorial Funds (Sol Bier), and Torch Capital (Jonathan Keidan). Our angel investors include Elad Gil, Ev Williams, Marissa Mayer, Sara Beykpour, Kayvon Beykpour, Anna Veronika Dorogush, Eugenia Kuyda, David Luan, Sharon Zhou, Kelly Wearstler, Karlie Kloss, Colin Kaepernick, Christy Turlington Burns, and Jeff Wilke.

Arcade is headquartered in San Francisco's Presidio and led by serial entrepreneur Mariam Naficy (Minted, Eve), and a founding team with deep experience in generative AI, design systems, and supply chain. We're pioneering a new category at the intersection of AI, personal expression, and on-demand manufacturing, and we're building fast.

