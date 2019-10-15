Design Leader Nathan Corser Joins Burns & McDonnell

"Nathan engages clients and projects with genuine inquiry into their unique building program challenges, with a passion for good, constructable design regardless of project type, scope or scale," says Stephen Malmros , who leads the Pacific Northwest expansion for the firm's Global Facilities Group. "Nathan has a unique talent in bringing stakeholders, researchers, scientists, engineers and constructors together in collaboration to solve complex building problems."

Prior to joining Burns & McDonnell, Corser served as the global director of design/design principal for an international A/E firm. Nathan led the design of projects including P&G's Singapore Innovation Center, the Advanced Quantum Metrology Laboratory at the National Physical Laboratories (U.K.), the SunTrax autonomous vehicle R&D facilities and the Vertical Medical City tower.

"Nathan has a depth of diverse industry experience designing incredible buildings in complex commercial and industrial markets and we are thrilled to have him join our team," says Joel Jacobsen, architectural director, Burns & McDonnell.

With more than 50 offices around the world, Burns & McDonnell established its presence in the Pacific Northwest in 2011, where it has an average annual growth rate of more than 50%. In February, the firm announced an office expansion for the second time in two years to accommodate plans to double the local workforce in the Pacific Northwest.

Burns & McDonnell has offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver and Seattle, Washington, to successfully manage more than 500 projects in the Pacific Northwest. The firm plans to continue hiring architects, engineers, construction specialists, scientists and other professionals to support clients.

