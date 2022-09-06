Design Power Demonstrates Structure Builder for Tekla Structures

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Power, Inc. (www.designpower.com), a company dedicated to bringing the power of knowledge-based engineering to a larger audience, announced today that it has used its design automation software, Design++®, to develop a Structure Builder demonstration for Tekla Structures. A video demonstration can be found here: Design++ Structure Builder for Tekla Structures.

Design Power has extensive experience in automating engineering and detailing processes at metal building companies such as Robertson-Ceco Corporation, including Star, Robertson, and Ceco Building Systems. Robertson-Ceco was later acquired by NCI Building Systems and is now part of Cornerstone Building Brands. Robertson-Ceco's Design++ applications were credited for enabling a high level of customization in metal building design and manufacturing at the Metal Construction Hall of Fame awards in both 2019 and 2020.

Robert Carr, the former Vice President of Technical Services at Robertson-Ceco and Metal Construction Hall of Fame inductee, says that "Design++ was a tremendous asset to our company and our automation of engineering and drafting. It allowed us to do things no other system would have allowed, and with a very small development team." Of the impressive benefits Robertson-Ceco gained from its Design++ applications, Carr points out that "It allowed us to double sales while increasing the drafting staff by only 20 percent."

Structure Builder

The Structure Builder shows how Design++ can automate layout design for Tekla Structures. It automates repetitive design tasks giving the user time to focus on more critical aspects of the design. The Structure Builder also demonstrates how design rules and other constraints can be incorporated to ensure the design is accurate and meets company standards.

The Structure Builder generates a Tekla model that is the result of Design++ driving Tekla, just like the end-user would. All the components are native Tekla components selected, placed, and configured by Design++.

The Structure Builder dialog allows the user to define various design options, such as grid coordinates, number of floors, steel & concrete profiles, connections, and slab thickness. It also allows users to add options such as decking or open web joists. Changes in the options are applied to the Tekla model immediately.

Since all the model geometry is in Tekla, users can examine the native Tekla objects, like parts, connections, and details, as if they had created them manually. Users can also access other Tekla capabilities, such as drawing and reporting tools and Organizer and Visualizer.

Tapio Karras, Design Power President & CEO, points out that "The Structure Builder demonstrates how Design++ can simplify layout design in Tekla Structures by automating design details and providing the user an easy-to-use dialog for specifying high-level design options. The user can design a complete structure without needing to access Tekla's interface."

