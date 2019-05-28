Design Pretty Releases New Luminescence Lighting Collection

NEW HOPE, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the properties of crystals and gemstones, the Luminescence Collection is Design Pretty's signature product line, created to cast a soothing glow over the home while adding sophistication, style and whimsy. Designer Oneka Benn Schwartz, from Design Pretty, is releasing a brand-new lighting collection, each table lamp handcrafted by the designer herself. The Luminescence Collection will be released on May 31, 2019.

Design Pretty is known for helping people brighten their homes with intention. For the first time, Oneka has created an entire lighting collection utilizing her favorite crystals and gemstones. The collection will be exclusively sold on DESIGNPRETTY.COM and Design Pretty's Etsy Shop, where the limited product line is scheduled to sell out by the end of the season. The Luminescence Table Lamps are designed to showcase natural crystals with properties that evoke all of the positive feelings a person would desire in their home. With the popularity of crystals in home decoration today, Design Pretty thought it important for their customer to utilize the functionality of the lamps while benefiting from the properties of its gemstones. These table lamps are made from crystals such as selenite and quartz, which are revered for their grounding energy. The Serenity Lamp, made from a single amethyst cluster, is not only beautiful but evokes the healing properties amethysts are known for. The collection also includes rose quartz which is renowned for attracting love of self and familial love to the home.

Each individual lamp is named for a healing property related to the crystal from which it is made. A few examples are:

The Devotion Table Lamp, made from Rough Rose Quartz $2,000.00

The Immaculate Table Lamp, Made from Selenite $1,200.00

The Sincerity Table Lamp, Made from Smokey Citrine, $850.00

The Haven Table Lamp, Made from Smokey Quartz, $850.00

The Serenity Table Lamp, Made from Amethyst Clusters, $750.00

Oneka is thrilled to introduce her fans to her brand-new Luminescence Collection, which ranges in price from a $750.00 for an Amethyst Cluster Table Lamp to a $2,000.00 Rough Rose Quartz Table Lamp.

ABOUT DESIGN PRETTY

Oneka started Design Pretty after she was faced with a very real problem. She realized that quality handmade home decor was unattainable for the everyday consumer. Design Pretty produces quality products and delivers them directly to the consumer, while providing the best possible customer service. After many years of creating tabletop pieces and decorative accents by hand, Oneka's products have started to gain attention amongst in the home decor industry.

The Luminescence Collection

The New Design Pretty Signature Lighting Collection. The Luminescence Collection ...

The Devotion Lamp

.Rose Quartz Crystals .Gold Accents .Lucite Base This rough rose quartz table lamp will light the home with loving energy. The Devotion Table Lamp adds a touch of chic sophistication to a room and blends seamlessly into any environment.

The Sanguine Lamp

.Quartz Crystals .Silver Accents .Lucite Base Our beautiful quartz crystal table lamp will illuminate the home with a welcoming energy. The Sanguine Lamp adds a modern sparkle while complementing all other existing pieces.

The Serenity Lamp

.Amethyst Crystal .Gold Accents .Lucite Base This breathtaking amethyst table lamp will illuminate the home with serene energy. The Serenity Lamp makes the home feel sophisticated while enhancing any room it is placed in.

