Design, Remodel, Move: Everstead's New Office Relocation in Lee's Summit, Woods Chapel Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural engineering and residential design firm, Everstead, announces its move to a new location. After being included in the Kansas City Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies and doubling their staff in 2021, they needed to move in order to support the rapid growth of their team and expanding client list. "Our new space needed to accommodate Everstead through multiple stages of growth," said Bradley Huxol, CEO. "We also wanted to showcase our experience with design." This sparked a yearlong remodel project headed by the Design Team at Everstead.

Suite 200, the 5,438 square foot upper floor, was created for specially for the Everstead team by Lead Designer Theresa Voiss. The layout offers 11 private offices and conference areas with two open office studio settings. These collaborative hubs for the Engineering and Design departments aim to foster creativity, ingenuity, and focus. The studio areas were designed around the team's prominent use of standing desks, with frosted glass partitions added to ¾ height walls that provide visual privacy.

The Everstead office was also designed to create a unified and comfortable place for current and future employees, with a spacious café for socialization and flexible workspaces. Through the use of timeless finishes and accents the space is kept modern and fresh. "Paint is the same price no matter what color you pick, so it's a great way to bring style to the work environment," commented Voiss. "I chose a calm neutral with vibrant pops of color to create a peaceful setting that inspires joy."

The lower floor is split into two separate suites, each created by Designer Keylee Kohlmeier, MA of Architecture. Suite 100 is custom designed for Contractor Accelerator, a fast-growing technology startup. "Teamwork and fellowship come together at the heart of this design," said Kohlmeier. "Every part of this office is adaptable to suit whatever environment employees are most comfortable in." The exposed ceiling, bold color pallet, and a unique glass partition wall reflects the techy vibe and entrepreneurial spirit of the occupants.

101, is currently available for lease. The 1,797 square foot layout contains 4 private offices and an open office work area. Complete with a reception area and café, this suite is perfect for a small startup or growing business.

Everstead is proud to welcome clients and business partners to their new office. An open house and ribbon cutting is planned for early summer and will be announced at a future time.



Everstead's new location is:

3741 NE Troon Drive, Suite 200

Lee's Summit, MO 64064

About Everstead

Everstead is a structural engineering and design firm that has proudly served the Kansas City Metro area since 2007. The Everstead team are experts in residential—from engineered plans and structural inspections to custom home design. Everstead works with homeowners, realtors, contractors, and builders.

For information about Everstead's services, visit www.everstead.com, or call (816) 399-4901.

For inquiries about available lease space, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Taylor Nebeker

Everstead

email: [email protected]

phone: 816-399-4901

SOURCE Everstead