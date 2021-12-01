Design Trade Alliance Announces The DTA Prize Awardees

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Design Trade Alliance (DTA) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2021 DTA Prize.

Please visit www.designtradealliance.org/2021DTAPrize to view the 2021 DTA Prize Awardees.

Nominations closed in Spring 2021 and were reviewed by the DTA Prize Awards Panel including DTA Board Members, Chad Stark of Stark Carpets and Eric Chang of Hellman-Chang .

About The DTA Prize

In January of 2021, the DTA launched it's pulse-taking media initiative TLD/4™, Thought Leaders In Design Quarterly, marking the opening of the DTA's nomination season for its annual awards program recognizing and celebrating innovative members of the interior design community.

Awardees have received The 2021 DTA Prize — a sculptural work of art handmade in Italy by the artisans of Mosche-Bianche. The award visually represents the human heart's role in bringing passion and innovation to the design trade.

About The Design Trade Alliance

The Design Trade Alliance (DTA) is a non-profit organization, intellectually-driven and dedicated to advancing the international interior design trade through self-certifications, thought leadership, recognition and celebration.

Working in service to the trade, the DTA offers self-certifications to drive design industry initiatives forward and trade-access to a virtual salon environment through the TLD/4™ Media Series. The DTA is focused on innovation and recognition of the exceptional, culminating in the annual presentation of The DTA Prize.

Designers and industry professionals are invited to join the conversation by becoming a member of the DTA. All registered memberships include the ability to participate in The DTA Prize nomination process. Qualified members may self-certify in the following areas: True Trade™, Trade Retailer, Technology Innovator, Healthy Manufacturer, Healthy Designer, Trade Media, Trade Nonprofit and Trade Service Provider. Trade members not currently registered with the DTA are encouraged to become members by visiting www.designtradealliance.org .

2022 Nominating Process

Design trade professionals are invited to join the DTA and submit nominees to receive The DTA Prize at designtradealliance.org . The DTA supports the integrity of all members of the trade and, as such, all trade members are eligible to be nominated.

