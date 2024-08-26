Design Well Spent Becomes a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise and Launches Full-Service Brand and Creative Studio Services

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Well Spent Company , LLC., a woman-owned innovator in retail and hospitality design.

As a leading retail and hospitality design firm, Design Well Spent Co. is proud to announce that we are certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's leading third-party certifier of business owned and operated by women.

Founded in 2020 by NCIDQ-certified designer Tobi Wray, our company takes a holistic approach to design by creating inspiring and functional retail and hospitality spaces that prioritize the customer experience. This recognition underscores our commitment to design excellence and reinforces the value we bring to our clients, while also highlighting the growing influence of women-owned businesses in the design industry.

The WBENC Certification process has confirmed that our business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women and has the appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

DWS continues to grow as an award-winning retail and interior design firm, now adding a full-service brand and creative studio to their offering. The Brand Studio at DWS helps launch, evolve and grow brands from strategy through concept development, providing one agency partner for all design needs. The goal is to build a strategic, differentiated and authentic foundation for consumer brands. Services provided by The Brand Studio at DWS will include: Brand Strategy, Brand Positioning, Brand Design and Identity, Packaging Design and Merchandise Strategy, Environmental Graphics and Signage, Branded Content Creation, and more.

Tobi Wray, Founder and Principle at Design Well Spent Co., said, "We love being an end-to-end service provider and this unlocks all of the oh-so-important front-end elements that fuel our new concept work, like brand strategy, positioning, and identity and content development. We will now be able to seamlessly fold in graphic design, environmental graphics, packaging design and so much more."

Design Well Spent Co. is renowned for crafting immersive environments that captivate customers and ignite engagement. With decades of experience in premium retail for all formats, the award-winning DWS team also offers brand strategy & identity design, merchandising, custom fixture design, and FF&E sourcing, all with a mission of designing for good. DWS is moving into a new office space in Seattle's classic Terminal Sales building.

