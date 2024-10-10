Design Well Spent Co. Announces Client, Great State Burger, Awarded Space at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Concourse C Expansion

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Well Spent Co. (DWSC), a leading retail and hospitality design firm, is thrilled to announce their client Great State Burger (GSB) was awarded Package FB7, Space CC-41 at the highly anticipated expansion of Concourse C at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

Design Well Spent Co. played a pivotal role in developing a beautiful store design concept and proposal package that set Great State Burger apart from their competition throughout the rigorous review process by The Port of Seattle. The work continues as Design Well Spent Co. gears up for the next phase of design which starts right away. The entire Concourse C expansion project will open to the public in time for the World Cup in 2026. Great State Burger is an exceptional local brand and we are excited to see their new location at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport become a popular destination for delicious food and a memorable airport experience.

Tobi Wray, Owner | Founder at Design Well Spent Co., said, "The design of the Concourse C expansion is absolutely beautiful and is sure to draw huge crowds. We knew we had to be a part of the project and are thrilled we could support Great State Burger in securing their well-deserved spot! Our design for Great State Burger's new location was selected through a rigorous evaluation process, showcasing our ability to create compelling customer experience-driven concepts at the airport."

Nathan Yeager, CEO of Great State Burger, said, "I could not be more pleased and blown away with DWS Co's design. We all had to work under strict guidelines and a timeline. There was no room for error, and they nailed it - scoring a perfect design score under the Port of Seattle's Criteria. I am very excited to see this project come to life and give the traveling public a local brand that cares about food, the environment, and people. The DWS Co contribution to this project has been invaluable."

Design Well Spent Co's design for Great State Burger features a modern and inviting atmosphere, incorporating elements that both capture the essence of the brand and celebrate a Pacific Northwest aesthetic, appealing to locals and diverse travelers alike.

About Design Well Spent Co.

Founded in 2020, DWS continues to grow as an award-winning retail and hospitality interior design firm, now adding a full-service brand and creative studio. The Brand Studio at DWS helps launch, evolve and grow brands from strategy through concept development, providing one agency partner for all design needs. The goal is to build a strategic, differentiated and authentic foundation for consumer brands. Services provided by The Brand Studio at DWS will include: Brand Strategy, Brand Positioning, Brand Design and Identity, Packaging Design and Merchandise Strategy, Environmental Graphics and Signage, Branded Content Creation, and more.

Design Well Spent Co. is renowned for crafting immersive environments that captivate customers and ignite engagement. With decades of experience in premium retail for all formats, the award-winning DWS team also offers Brand Strategy & Identity Design, Interior Design, Custom Fixture/Furniture Design, FF&E Sourcing and Procurement, and Construction Management, all with a mission of designing for good. Learn more at designwellspent.com.

About Great State Burger

Great State Burger was founded in early 2016 and has been growing and feeding the greater Seattle and Bellevue area every day since, continuing the tradition of a fantastic burger, a rich milkshake, and fast service for 21st-century customers. Great State Burger proudly offers Washington-raised, grass-fed, grass-finished beef, organic milkshakes, crinkle-cut fries, crispy onion rings, organic corn dogs, Jones sodas, and more. Great State Burger has strategically opened their restaurants in iconic locations throughout the city to ensure everyone can enjoy one of their delicious burgers. You will find them in South Lake Union on the Amazon Campus, at Pier 54, Lumen Field, Bellevue Square and more. Learn more at greatstateburger.com

Media Contact:

Julie Ferguson

[email protected]

(312) 385-0098

JFPRMEDIAGROUP

SOURCE Design Well Spent Company, LLC