Design with Luxury in Mind: WatermarkPointe Discusses 2019 Interior Design Trends and Inspiration for Your Beachfront Dream Home

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering two distinct floor plans to choose from, WatermarkPointe Condos for sale in New Rochelle, NY feature a contemporary, open-flow layout complete with a stunning greatroom opening to an expansive 30-foot terrace, gourmet kitchen featuring custom cabinetry and an oversized island, and enviable master suites that are the epitome of casual luxury. In order to inspire residents in planning their interior decor, WatermarkPointe discusses five interior trends to keep in mind for 2019.

Natural Elements. Transform your home into an escape from the digital hustle and bustle of modern life by including natural elements and statement pieces. Consider utilizing materials like copper, stone, and unfinished wood when picking out furnishings and decorative items. Don't be afraid to get creative! Collect seashells from the tranquil beaches surrounding WatermarkPointe and display them in delightful colored glass jars, or search for the perfect piece of driftwood to display on your coffee table.

Floral Patterns. Floral patterns that are elegant and classy are perfect accents for your new beach decor. This year, try out floral patterns that play with size, color, and scale for a unique twist on a classic.

Bold Colors. Bold colors like mustard yellow, tonal reds, and rich greens will help to bring your interior design up to trend for 2019. Bold colors paired with natural elements are sure to enhance your decor by allowing the colors you choose to contrast and truly pop!

Mix-and-Match Patterns and Textures. Nods to 70s-era chic are returning to favor, particularly the mixed patterns and textures of mid-century modern decor. To counteract minimalist style, mix-and-match patterns can be paired with varying textures to give your decor a comfortable layered look that is sure to please. Work within a designated color pallet to make selecting patterns that pair together easier, and don't forget the faux fur!

Vintage Inspiration. Along with the varied colors, patterns, and textures of the 1970s, vintage-inspired decor is making a comeback. Search for furnishings with scalloped shapes, vintage-inspired lamps and lighting, and warm 70s-era color pallets. Don't be afraid to try oversized artwork and statement pieces!

National Realty & Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

