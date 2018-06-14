Design Within Reach Enters the Nashville Market with a New Studio in The Gulch

"We have an established customer base of modern design fans in Nashville who have been purchasing from dwr.com for years," says DWR President John McPhee. "We're very excited to open a retail store in The Gulch for these core consumers and for new clients to discover products in person in an environment that provides a true brand experience."

Known for introducing great design to the public, Design Within Reach made modern design accessible to the U.S. market through its groundbreaking catalog and e-commerce site and has built a reputation on educating the consumer about design classics and masterworks of today. Since its founding in 1998, DWR has become more than a home for midcentury design, investing in the future of the industry and the 21st-century designers who will become the next greats.

The Nashville Studio provides design enthusiasts with 8,000 square feet of engaging design innovation and exceptional client experience from best-in-the-industry design account executives. Customers will discover a warm ambience throughout the space as they explore 24 fully styled rooms for indoors and out that illustrate the aesthetic versatility of modern design and integrate iconic classics by Charles and Ray Eames and Eero Saarinen with DWR-exclusive collections by Norm Architects, Egg Collective and Jens Risom.

DWR continues its partnership with New York-based architecture firm DFA to bring the Nashville Studio to life, as well as enlisting the help of Light Studio LA in creating dramatic lighting design throughout the space.

"We're thrilled to be in Nashville," says John Edelman, DWR CEO. "It's such a vibrant city, and we can't wait to share our passion for modern design with customers experiencing the brand for the first time as well as the local design community."

The company will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, June 23, with an all-day extravaganza featuring on-site screen printing by Hatch Show Print, DJ sets by Third Man Records' Rolling Record Store, tasty treats by Juniper Green, cool beverages, giveaways and more.

The DWR Nashville Studio is located at 303 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203, and can be reached at 615.252.8870. Open 10am–7pm, Monday–Saturday; 12–6pm, Sunday.

About Design Within Reach, Inc.

Design Within Reach, Inc., founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is the world leader in authentic modern design. The company sells its furniture and accessories to residential and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, via the Web at dwr.com, by phone at 1.800.944.2233 and through the DWR Contract division at dwrcontract.com. Design Within Reach, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herman Miller, Inc.

About Herman Miller, Inc.

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Headquartered in West Michigan, the global company has relied on innovative design for over 100 years to solve problems for people wherever they work, live, learn and heal. Herman Miller's designs are part of museum collections worldwide, and the company is a past recipient of the Smithsonian Institution's Cooper Hewitt National Design Award. Known and respected for its leadership in corporate social responsibility, Herman Miller has earned the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's top rating in its Corporate Equality Index ten years in a row, was named a 2016 Top 100 Healthiest Employer and has earned numerous global sustainability awards. In fiscal 2017, the company generated $2.3 billion in revenue and employed nearly 8,000 people worldwide. NASDAQ: MLHR.

