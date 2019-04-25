Design Within Reach Opens a New Studio on Manhattan's Upper West Side

STAMFORD, Conn., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Within Reach, Inc. (DWR), today announces the opening of its new Studio on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Located on Broadway between 76th and 77th Streets, the 6500-square-foot space brings the company's total locations in New York City to five.

"We're excited to be back in Manhattan's Upper West Side," says DWR President John McPhee. "It's such a great neighborhood, and our new space truly provides both core consumers and new clients the opportunity to discover products in an environment that provides a complete brand experience."

Known for introducing great design to the public, Design Within Reach made modern design accessible to the U.S. market through its groundbreaking catalog and e-commerce site and has built a reputation on educating the consumer about design classics and masterworks of today. Since its founding in 1998, DWR has become more than a home for midcentury design; the brand has made an investment in the future of the industry and the 21st-century designers who will become the next greats.

The Upper West Side Studio will be a destination for design enthusiasts to discover new DWR product developed exclusively with international design talent like Afteroom, Note Design Studio and Norm Architects as well as New York-based designers Hlynur Atlason, Pat Kim and Egg Collective, alongside modern classics by Charles and Ray Eames and Eero Saarinen. The new location will also offer complimentary Design Services, designed to help clients create a home – or a room – that reflects their NYC lifestyle, with expert design consultations, in-home measuring and 3-D renderings.

"The Upper West Side has a dedicated community of design fans," says DWR CEO John Edelman. "We are so excited to open our doors in their neighborhood and share our love of modern design with them once again."

The company will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, May 4, with an all-day open house featuring refreshments, giveaways and a free floral workshop led by Miya Takama.

The DWR Upper West Side Studio is located at 2162 Broadway (at 76th Street), New York, NY 10024, and can be reached at 212.840.4226. Open Monday-Saturday 10am–7pm; Sunday 12–6pm.

About Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach, Inc., founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is the world leader in authentic modern design. The company sells its furniture and accessories to residential and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, via the Web at dwr.com, by phone at 1.800.944.2233 and through the DWR Contract Division at dwrcontract.com. Design Within Reach, Inc., is a subsidiary of Herman Miller, Inc.

About Herman Miller, Inc.

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Headquartered in West Michigan, the global company has relied on innovative design for over 100 years to solve problems for people wherever they work, live, learn and heal. Herman Miller's designs are part of museum collections worldwide, and the company is a past recipient of the Smithsonian Institution's Cooper Hewitt National Design Award. Known and respected for its leadership in corporate social responsibility, Herman Miller has earned the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's top rating in its Corporate Equality Index ten years in a row, was named a 2016 Top 100 Healthiest Employer and has earned numerous global sustainability awards. In fiscal 2018, the company generated $2.4 billion in revenue and employed nearly 8,000 people worldwide. (NASDAQ: MLHR).

