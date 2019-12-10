Design Within Reach Opens Outlet Store in Leesburg, Virginia

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Within Reach, the largest retailer of authentic modern furniture and accessories in the world, announces the opening of its new Outlet store in Leesburg, Virginia, less than 40 miles from Washington, D.C., and just in time for holiday shopping.

Located in the Leesburg Premium Outlets, Virginia's premiere outlet shopping, the new DWR Leesburg Outlet provides design enthusiasts with 10,000 square feet curated with innovative design merchandise priced to move quickly, joining the company's four other Outlet stores in Brooklyn's Industry City; Vero Beach, Florida; Oxnard, California; and Yonkers, New York.

"We're thrilled to open a new DWR Outlet in the Leesburg Premium Outlets," says DWR President John McPhee. "It's a great shopping destination, and its proximity to Washington D.C., and the surrounding metro area makes it well positioned to serve bargain-hunting design lovers."

Unlike other DWR Outlet locations, which stock product samples, customer returns and pieces with minor scratches and dents, the Leesburg Outlet exclusively carries overstocked inventory and cancelled product orders. Shoppers can expect to find items such as sofas, armchairs, tables, beds and casegoods – including products from Cassina, Knoll® and Herman Miller® – shipped directly from the company's distribution center.

On Saturday, December 14, the DWR Leesburg Outlet will host a grand opening from 11am–4pm featuring refreshments, special offers for first-time customers and a free gift with a purchase of $500 or more (while supplies last).

Since the company was founded in 1998, Design Within Reach has been dedicated to making modern design accessible to the U.S. market through its groundbreaking catalog and e-commerce site and has established itself in the industry for educating consumers on design classics and providing an exclusive collection of modern furnishings and accessories.

The DWR Leesburg Outlet is located in the Leesburg Premium Outlets at 241 Fort Evans Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 and may be reached at 703.297.8997.

Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–8pm; Sunday, 10am–6pm.

About Design Within Reach, Inc.

Design Within Reach, Inc., founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is the world leader in authentic modern design. The company sells its furniture and accessories to residential and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, via the Web at dwr.com, by phone at 1.800.944.2233 and through the DWR Contract division at dwrcontract.com. Design Within Reach, Inc., is a subsidiary of Herman Miller, Inc.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller.NASDAQ: MLHR.

For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

