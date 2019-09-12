Design Within Reach Opens Outlet Store in Westchester County, New York

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Within Reach, the largest retailer of authentic modern furniture and accessories in the world, announces the opening of its new Outlet store in Yonkers, New York, less than 30 miles north of New York City.

Located along the Central Park Avenue shopping corridor, the new DWR Yonkers Outlet is a design enthusiast's dream, showcasing more than 40,000 square feet of merchandise priced to move quickly.

"We're thrilled to open a new DWR Outlet in New York," says DWR President John McPhee. "Its location along one of Yonkers' major shopping avenues as well as its proximity to New York City and the surrounding tri-state area makes it well positioned to serve bargain-hunting design lovers."

The new Yonkers Outlet is stocked with products curated from the company's supply of one-of-a-kind samples, overstocked items, customer returns and pieces with minor scratches or dents. Customers can expect to find products for indoors and out from manufacturers including Cassina, Emeco, Fritz Hansen, Herman Miller®, Knoll®, Loll Designs, Stua and others, as well as hundreds of DWR exclusive pieces.

On October 5, DWR will host an opening celebration at its Yonkers Outlet. Shoppers may enjoy refreshments and special offers, including a free gift with a purchase of $500 or more (while supplies last).

Founded in 1998, Design Within Reach made modern design accessible to the U.S. market through its groundbreaking catalog and e-commerce site and has evolved into a destination for its exclusive collection of modern furniture and accessories. The company operates three other Outlet stores in North America – on the East Coast in Brooklyn's Industry City and in Vero Beach, Florida, and on the West Coast in Oxnard, California.

The DWR Yonkers Outlet is at 2700 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710. The Outlet may be reached at 914.458.3799. Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–6pm; Sunday, 12–5pm.

About Design Within Reach

Design Within Reach, Inc., founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is the world leader in authentic modern design. The company sells its furniture and accessories to residential and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, via the Web at dwr.com, by phone at 1.800.944.2233 and through the DWR Contract division at dwrcontract.com. Design Within Reach is a subsidiary of Herman Miller.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller.NASDAQ: MLHR.

For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

