Design Without Borders: Coohom Empowers a New Generation of Spatial Designers

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a technological shift is reshaping the industry. At the forefront is Coohom a product of Manycore Tech, a cloud-based AI design platform known for its speed, simplicity, and powerful collaborative tools. Designers worldwide—from award-winning veterans to emerging entrepreneurs—are using Coohom to optimize workflows, secure client projects, and expand creative possibilities.

The platform's impact is reflected in the experiences of three international designers: an established Italian veteran, a rising talent in Dubai, and an innovative entrepreneur in Pakistan. Their stories underscore a consistent theme: Coohom excels in fast rendering, ease of use, and seamless collaboration.

Gaetano La Vigna: Enhancing Legacy with Cloud Collaboration

Gaetano La Vigna, an award-winning designer with over 30 years of experience working with brands such as Harrods and IKEA, found that traditional design methods limited his ability to collaborate across borders. Adopting Coohom became a decisive turning point.

"Coohom enabled seamless cross-border collaboration, cut operational costs, and removed the need for constant hardware upgrades," Gaetano explains.

With the help of AI, his team now produces detailed 3D renderings, animations, and VR walkthroughs—shortening project timelines by up to 80%, for example, turning a 2-week process into just 3 days. This efficiency supports his firm's expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S.

Lubaba Nadim: Winning Clients with Speed and Visual Impact

Dubai-based designer Lubaba Nadim turned to Coohom during the pandemic, seeking a more efficient alternative to time-consuming traditional tools. She was quickly won over by its speed and vast asset library.

"The software's ability to quickly produce high-quality, realistic renders became central to my client presentations," Nadim says. She now relies on Coohom throughout her workflow—from initial floor plans to final video walkthroughs—creating immersive previews that build client trust and help secure projects.

Qurat ul Ain: Growing a Global E-Design Business with Intuitive Tools

As founder of Pakistan's Uslub Studio, Qurat ul Ain leads a female-led, sustainability-focused e-design firm. For her, Coohom's intuitive interface is as vital as its rendering power. The platform acts as a "tireless design assistant," central to delivering 25-30 custom projects each year.

"Coohom's speed, simplicity, and extensive model library save us considerable time," Qurat notes. Drag-and-drop functionality boosts productivity, enabling adaptations for everything from compact Karachi apartments to luxury villas in Lahore. For a remote business, generating stunning visuals that resonate emotionally with clients is key to success.

A Unified Advantage: The Coohom Effect

Across these varied use cases, Coohom's core strengths remain clear. Its short learning curve—often supported by online tutorials—helps designers like Qurat and Lubaba get up to speed quickly. The rendering engine meets the high visual standards required by luxury designers like Gaetano. And its cloud-native architecture supports the rapid collaboration modern international firms depend on.

Coohom's capabilities have earned industry recognition. It was recently featured in 54 G2 Winter 2025 reports, receiving 44 Leader badges. The platform was named a Leader in seven categories, including 3D Rendering, 3D Modeling, and CAD, and ranked as the Most Implementable and Fastest Implementation software in G2's 3D Rendering Index for three consecutive quarters.

This global attention stems not only from Coohom's robust product offering but also from the AI and technological expertise of its parent company, Manycore Tech. By leveraging 14 years of data accumulated on the platform, Manycore has built the world's largest deep learning dataset for indoor scene understanding. Continuous enhancement of tools, based on vast spatial data and advanced models, creates a virtuous data-model-tool cycle—further strengthening Coohom's appeal in the global design marketplace.

As Gaetano La Vigna expands his global presence and Qurat ul Ain explores affiliate partnership opportunities, one reality is evident: the future of design is borderless, cloud-powered, and inclusive.

