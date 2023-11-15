Designable Fashion Launches Website, Elevating Fashion Brands with Unparalleled Design and Manufacturing Solutions

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designable Fashion, a dynamic team of creative designers specializing in fashion design and production, is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated website. With a deep commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Designable Fashion offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions that take brands to new heights.

Led by industry veterans Jacob and James, Designable Fashion brings together a wealth of expertise and experience to deliver exceptional design solutions. Jacob, with over 12 years of industry experience, oversees technical design, sampling, product development, and production management. James, with a background in sustainable design, leads concept development, color direction, sketching, graphic design, packaging design, and sourcing. Together, they form a dynamic duo dedicated to transforming brand concepts into extraordinary fashion products.

While innovation and design excellence are at the core of Designable Fashion's services, sustainability is an integral part of their approach. The company is committed to implementing eco-conscious practices and reducing the industry's environmental footprint. They actively explore and implement the use of biodegradable materials, closed-loop manufacturing processes, sustainable dye techniques, and recycling programs. By integrating sustainable principles into their operations, Designable Fashion aims to contribute to a more sustainable fashion industry.

"At Designable Fashion, we believe that exceptional design and sustainability go hand in hand," said Jacob, co-founder of Designable Fashion. "While we prioritize delivering innovative and top-quality design solutions, we also recognize the importance of minimizing our environmental impact. Our commitment to sustainability is deeply rooted in our values and guides our decisions and practices."

Designable Fashion's end-to-end services ensure a seamless and efficient process, allowing brands to focus on their vision while Designable Fashion handles the intricacies of design, development, and production. Designable Fashion's comprehensive range of services includes:

  • Product Design
  • Technical Design
  • Graphic Design
  • Sourcing and Prototypes
  • 3D Virtual Design
  • Logo Design
  • Branding Strategy and Social Media Templates
  • Photography

Designable Fashion invites brands, entrepreneurs, and fashion enthusiasts to explore their website and discover the possibilities that their services offer.

"We are excited to launch our website and introduce Designable Fashion to the world," said James, co-founder of Designable Fashion. "Our mission is to empower brands and take them to the next level with our expertise and dedication to exceptional design. We are passionate about creating fashion products that captivate and resonate with audiences while also integrating sustainable practices."

About Designable Fashion:

Designable Fashion is a one-stop shop delivering innovative design, development, and production services to new and established fashion brands. With a commitment to creating quality, attractive, and profitable brands, we provide strategy, design expertise, and a vetted network of suppliers and manufacturers. Designable Fashion has launched over 25 brands and is dedicated to the success, innovation, and longevity of their clients.

