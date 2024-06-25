DESIGNABLE FASHION OPENS ITS DOORS TO BECOME THE ESSENTIAL PARTNER FOR ENTERING THE FASHION INDUSTRY

In a world where the fashion industry can feel inaccessible and overwhelming, Designable Fashion is setting new standards of business for brands wanting to make a splash.

MIAMI, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founders and seasoned experts James Chapman, and Jacob McIntyre, of Designable Fashion have 20+ years of combined experience navigating the world of fashion. Unlike traditional corporate-run firms, what they offer is a hands-on, personalized approach, ensuring client needs are met with a roadmap to success and industry expertise.

Why did they start Designable Fashion?

James: We saw a need in the industry for more guidance, accessibility, and transparency. We realized if we changed the way things are done, it could make a positive impact on new brands entering the marketplace.

Jacob: We've both done enough corporate collaborations to see firsthand how crucial the right team is to a brand's success. We knew we needed to carefully curate services with that focus in-house as a pivotal piece to changing the market.

What sets them apart?

James: When a client says we are like an extension of their team, for us, that is the highest praise and reflection of what we do. We truly have our clients' best interests in mind from start to finish, and we take pride in that level of partnership and support.

Jacob: Additionally, large corporate firms tend to take cues from the client without offering much guidance. Clients don't have access to the same industry knowledge and insights, so it's important we offer expert advice that best positions them for success.

Designable Fashion offers a comprehensive suite of services, including design and development, brand concept and market research, customer fit profile and grading blocks, and production management. Each phase of their service—from pre-launch to post-launch—is meticulously designed to ensure client success. Designable Fashion helps clients understand the importance of market research, market positioning, price points, and fabric choices. The Designable Fashion team's expertise in fitting and creating products that align with target customers helps clients avoid common mistakes, make informed decisions, and ultimately enhance their brand's success and profitability.

Designable Fashion is ideal for boutique startups, helping them find their niche and enter the market, as well as established brands, refining products to ensure they thrive in a competitive marketplace.

By offering a one-stop shop for all design and production needs, James and Jacob ensure that every client receives tailored solutions that drive their brands forward, making the complex fashion landscape easier to navigate. Designable Fashion stands out in the fashion industry for its invaluable expertise, personalized approach, and commitment to client success.

About Designable Fashion:

Designable Fashion is a one-stop shop delivering innovative design, development, and production services to new and established fashion brands. With a commitment to creating quality, attractive, and profitable brands, we provide strategy, design expertise, and a vetted network of suppliers and manufacturers. Designable Fashion has launched over 25 brands and is dedicated to the success, innovation, and longevity of their clients.

For more information about Designable Fashion and the services we offer, please contact us at [email protected].

