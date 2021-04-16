Designated As the Official Supplier of the China Pavilion at the World Expo for the Second Time, Arrow Unveiled Its New Product Launch for 2021 World Expo Dubai

By participating in the World Expo again , Arrow is honored to show One of the China's Finest products to the world

As early as in the 2015 Word Expo Milan held in Italy, Arrow became the designated sanitary ware and tile supplier for the China Pavilion. In the year of 2019, Arrow was once again designated as the "ceramic sanitary ware supplier for the China Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai UAE." Receiving this special honor for a second time not only displays Arrow's strength in scientific and technological innovation and the high quality of its products, but also provides opportunities and challenges for Arrow to be presented in the international arena. Through the platform of the World Expo Dubai, Arrow will accelerate its forward-looking overseas layout and further expand its market shares in countries along the "Belt and Road Initiative" route with the Middle East market as a breakthrough in the next decade.

Supported by the cutting-edge technology, Arrow's new products made a brilliant debut in the World Expo Dubai.

What will a smart home in the future look like? At the new product launch, Arrow provided the best answer with its customized, personalized, and smart new products for the World Expo Dubai. Under the influence of "the Belt and Road Initiative" calling for an ecological environment featuring green development, resource recycling, hygiene and health, Arrow attaches great importance to the development and application of technologies in products that are "super energy-conserving , super water-saving, and super hygienic" . Through innovation in technologies, materials, and design, Arrow has been promoting the hygiene of the products. With the development of four major self-cleaning anti-bacteria technologies, Arrow presents global customers a smart, healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle through intelligent control on its products, so as to initiate a super-hygienic era for the world.

A Global Business Layout for the High-Quality International Development

How can Chinese companies create internationally well-known brands with the support from the "Belt and Road Initiative"?

During the Round table Summit at the Belt and Road Initiative Forum for International Cooperation held in April 2019, it was agreed that more importance will be attached to the high-quality construction of the "Belt and Road Initiative" for the future development. Arrow Home had an in-depth sharing with viewers across the world on three of its global development strategies including the global brand strategy, global channel strategy, and global product strategy for its high-quality international development.

"Aiming to apply China's strength in smart manufacturing and building a new engine for innovative development."Double driven by the rising trend of the intelligent era and the favorable policies of the "Belt and Road Initiative," Arrow Home Group will keep its foothold in China, focus on high quality development, develop its smart home solutions targeting the global market, and show the world the high quality products made in China.

SOURCE Arrow Home Group