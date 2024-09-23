Designed for a New World: Herman Miller Gaming Collaborates with FAILE and Deluxx Fluxx

First-time partnership between the global design leader and the multidisciplinary art duo delivers vibrant artwork and unique sculptural objects

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller Gaming unveils its collaboration with FAILE, Brooklyn-based artists Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller. Taking inspiration from FAILE's immersive Deluxx Fluxx experience, including arcade games, music, nightlife and original artwork, the brand's shared dedication to play and craftmanship will come to life through a selection of colorful new works.

Joysticks and Prints by FAILE and Deluxx Fluxx for Herman Miller Gaming

Featuring one-of-a-kind expressions of the Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chairs, limited-edition hand-carved wood, painted "Joysticks," and print editions created specifically for Herman Miller Gaming, the FAILE and Deluxx Fluxx for Herman Miller Gaming collection will be presented during a special art installation in New York later this month. For those who want to bring home a piece from this collection, the Joysticks and prints will be available for purchase on October 1, 2024.

"FAILE, Deluxx Fluxx, and Herman Miller Gaming represent play at all levels," commented Jon Campbell, Vice President and General Manager of Herman Miller Gaming. "The celebration of creativity and self-expression is at the core of both of our fundamental values, and that shared ethos is clear in this assortment. FAILE has played a role in shaping culture today, and we look forward to bringing their distinct point of view to our communities."

Chairs as Canvas: Transformed Embody Gaming Chairs

FAILE has created 12 one-of-a-kind interpretations of the Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chairs, which bring the spirit of the collaboration to life by celebrating the natural canvas of the chair. By turning the chairs into bold, vibrant works of art, FAILE's Embody Gaming Chair designs bring a new perspective to the iconic seating. Inspired by the ergonomic, multi-part Embody Gaming Chair design, FAILE took advantage of all surfaces, with the goal of creating playful pieces that evoke a sense of joy and fun. Following a series of launch activations, the chairs will be inducted into Herman Miller Gaming's archives and will provide inspiration for future designers.

"With gaming culture, there's so much about color and fantasy and the experience of these wild things coming to life. We felt that was not yet celebrated through the Embody Gaming Chair," commented McNeil and Miller. "We saw this as an opportunity to bring that to life and showcase the chair not only as a design object but also as an art object."

Hand-Carved Joysticks

With a long history of woodcraft, FAILE created 100 unique, one-of-one, hand-carved wood and painted sculptures titled "Joysticks" for Herman Miller Gaming.

For McNeil and Miller, craft movements have been a key source of inspiration, reflected in these unique and meticulously crafted objects meant to inspire joy. FAILE had previously made carvings for Deluxx Fluxx spaces, and the Joysticks were an ideal way to reference that world. The pair wanted to create distinct, tangible objects rooted in whimsical game-like characters and something "that could live in the home, that had its own personality and could come to life in a unique way as an object."

"The Joysticks came about based on the drawings that were always happening in the background in our work. While we are creating, these characters were always sort of in the sketches and doodles that filled up loose pages in the background," commented McNeil and Miller. "It was the perfect encapsulation of the play within the Deluxx Fluxx experience and these colorfully crafted characters."

Printed Matter

FAILE has created three prints that reflect the worlds of gaming and arcades. As the cornerstone of FAILE's practice, developing printed matter was a natural extension of this collection. The artwork features Deluxx Fluxx imagery that hasn't previously been released. The graphic pieces are ideal for the walls of any gamer looking to incorporate this vivid aesthetic into their own spaces.

The prints retail for $250 and the Joysticks retail for $995. Both are available to purchase in North America through store.hermanmiller.com/gaming.

View the Collection in New York

From Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29, visitors to Herman Miller's Gansevoort location in New York's Meatpacking District will be able to view a special FAILE and Deluxx Fluxx for Herman Miller Gaming installation. This will include the Embody Gaming Chairs, Joysticks, and printed matter.

About Herman Miller Gaming

Founded in 2020, Herman Miller Gaming is a global design brand delivering the best gaming products in the world, uniquely designed to unlock a player's full potential. Powered by industry-leading research, exclusive partnerships, and the world's premier design and engineering teams, Herman Miller Gaming is redefining competitive performance. From gamers to esports athletes, Herman Miller Gaming provides the ultimate ergonomic setup, promoting healthy play for all players.

The brand harnesses the legacy of Herman Miller, founded in 1905, translating decades of research and problem-solving into products and solutions suited for everyone. For more information, visit store.hermanmiller.com/gaming.

About FAILE

FAILE is the artistic collaboration of Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller, founded in 1999. Recognized in contemporary art as pioneers in the urban art movement, the duo is known for a multi-disciplinary approach which takes inspiration from pop culture, architecture, art history, mass media and contemporary issues in the digital age.

Their pop culture images, rooted in collage, have allowed FAILE to diversify into other areas encompassing fine art, sculpture, design, fashion, music, and ceramics, but the core of their work remains printmaking, installation, and painting. FAILE's work has been exhibited all over the world in exhibitions and public installations.

About Deluxx Fluxx

Deluxx Fluxx originated in 2010 as an innovative art installation, envisioned by Brooklyn-based artists FAILE (Patrick McNeil and Patrick Miller) and artist BÄST. Breaking away from traditional gallery norms, they crafted an interactive and fun experience that combined the worlds of arcade gaming and art – where art is not just seen but felt and interacted with. This immersive installation featured custom-programmed vintage arcade cabinets, adorned with original artwork and games imagined by FAILE, and the instantly iconic blacklight room. After captivating audiences at various venues and popups around the world, including Art Basel and Brooklyn Museum, Deluxx Fluxx evolved into a unique nightlife destination, maintaining its artistic roots while adding a dynamic club atmosphere with locations in Detroit and New York City.

