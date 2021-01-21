"Designed for Nurses" Shoe Has $1M Pre-Sale, Sells Out During Launch Week

BALA co-founder Caprice Neely, who has designed shoes for Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, saw an opportunity to bring an innovative "Her First" design to a market often ignored by larger brands. "In the athletic footwear industry, nearly every shoe is made for a man's foot, then shrunk to fit a woman's foot," Neely explains. "But there are more differences other than size that affect the fit of a shoe. Given the vast majority of nurses are female, we are not only putting the nurse first, we are putting her first." The shoes are also designed to be fluid resistant, easy to clean, supportive, silent, and high-traction.

In order to create the exact shoe nurses want, BALA teamed up with Nurselifern Inc., a popular nurse media company, early on in the development process. By the summer of 2020, BALA was ready to carry out clinical trials, and a diverse group of 50 nurses from across the country were hand-selected to wear sample Twelves to work.

"It was crucial we tested our hypothesis and design with real nurses working real shifts," Neely continues. "The nurses who participated in the clinical trials logged over 600 shifts and provided extensive feedback we incorporated into the final product." The results speak for themselves, as early reviews show nurses raving about the "glove like" fit and all-shift comfort.

Cierra England, a Trauma ICU nurse in Utah, immediately wrote to BALA after the first shift in her BALA Twelves. "I've spent thousands of dollars on chiropractors to help keep my spine functional. After my first shift in them, my back is actually functional and pain free WITHOUT the help of any medications-- it's psyching me out!"

For More information visit www.WeAreBALA.com , reach out directly to [email protected] , or follow the lively conversation on Instagram @WeAreBALA.

SOURCE BALA Footwear

Related Links

http://www.WeAreBALA.com

