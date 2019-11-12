Designed For Outdoors, the Premium Outdoor Living Expert, Announces Its Top Five Hammock Picks Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed For Outdoors (http://dfohome.com) has selected the top five best hammocks for 2019. Holiday shoppers can now shop with confidence knowing that they are selecting the very best hammocks on the market in a variety of styles and price points.

Relax in a century-old tradition. Crafted in the same manner as it was over a century ago, The Original Pawleys Island Single Oatmeal Duracord® Rope Hammock is designed for those smaller spaces between your favorite trees or on a front porch taking in the view. Made from our premier rope, DuraCord® Rope is fade and mildew resistant for long outdoor life.

Nags Head Hammocks

Midori Indigo Quilted Hammock

Life has a knack for wearing us down, that's why we have to remember to take some time to relax and unwind! With a softness that rivals cotton, the Midori Indigo Quilted Hammock makes it easy to sink into a stress-free zone layered in plush quilted comfort. This quilted hammock has two layers of lock-stitched solution-dyed acrylic fabric sandwiched around a thin cushy layer of quick-drying Polyester Fiberfill Batting. On top is Sunbrella® fabric in a charming Midori Indigo pattern and underneath is DuraCord® fabric in Cream.

Hatteras Hammocks

Large Sunbrella Tufted Hammock - Adaptation Apricot

A Hatteras Hammocks® Tufted Hammock is the peak of pillowy perfection and luxurious reclining; settle back into even once, and you won't ever want to get back out! This exceptionally plush hammock features two layers of best-quality solution-dyed all-weather synthetic fabric sandwiching a thick center of nonabsorbent polyester hollowfill fiber manufactured from recycled plastic drink bottles. The top fabric layer is Sunbrella®, in the vibrant Adaptation Apricot color, while the bottom is DuraCord®, in a solid neutral color; both fabric types are not only resistant to rot, mold, mildew and staining, but also are exceptionally colorfast, with a softness on par with cotton.

Castaways Travel Hammocks

Single Travel Hammock - Red/Navy

Castaway hammocks go just about anywhere you do. Their compact size fits easily into a backpack or simply toss into your vehicle for tailgating or other outdoor adventures. Each measures 8 ft. 9 in. and features triple stitching along each breathable nylon panel. Heavy duty carabiners at each end affix to the included heavy-duty straps. Folds easily into attached storage pouch, which doubles as a place to store your keys, drink or phone while relaxing. Holds two people. The Castaway Single Hammock in Red and Navy includes 2 Tree Straps and weighs 2 lbs 8 oz. This Hammock is ideal for day hikes, travels, and camping.

Key West Hammocks

Spinnaker Bay Sailor Large Quilted Hammock Made in the USA with Reversible Fabric

You don't have to visit the Keys to enjoy the relaxation of warm tropical winds and coastal waters. The Key West Hammocks Spinnaker Bay Sailor hammock is made from a combination of durable Sunbrella and polyester fabrics, and features Brazilian teak spreader bars that will weather to a stunning silvery grey over time and won't ever flake veneer. Transform your outdoor space today and escape to the Keys without ever leaving home with this one-of-a-kind quilted hammock that's made here in the USA.

About Designed For Outdoors

Designed For Outdoors is one of the internet's premier Outdoor Living retailers. You'll find everything from hammocks to outdoor furniture, curtains, rugs and more, DFOhome.com is a one-stop-shop for creating the perfect outdoor living space. One shopping cart. Free shipping. All in a comprehensive, easy to navigate superstore for outdoor products. And that's why we've partnered only with manufacturers who share our commitment to bringing the very best to customers each and every day, and exceeding expectations whenever possible.

Everything at DFOhome is backed by our GREEN LEAF GUARANTEE and award-winning, US based Customer Service.

Free shipping on everything in store. No asterisks, no exceptions.

The lowest prices on the internet, backed up by our Price Match Promise.

Hassle-Free Returns: Don't like it? We'll send you a label to send it right back for a refund.

Sales run regularly so don't hesitate to hop online and get the perfect item(s) to start enjoying your outside space today!

