Designed for What's Next: ESR Unveils Innovations at IFA 2026

Innovations in screen protection, durable materials, and next-generation charging demonstrate how ESR applies thoughtful innovation to create better technology experiences

BERLIN, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech accessories brand trusted by more than 130 million users worldwide, today announced it will showcase its latest charging, protection, and productivity innovations at IFA 2026, taking place Sept. 4–8, 2026, at Messe Berlin, Germany, Booth H3.2-121.

ESR will showcase its latest charging, protection, and productivity innovations at IFA 2026

Under its "Designed for What's Next" philosophy, ESR is creating technology that helps people move through their day with greater confidence, freedom, and ease. From premium new materials and independently tested anti-yellowing technology to advanced screen protection, actively cooled Qi2 25W wireless charging, and compact high-power charging solutions, ESR's innovations are designed to keep important digital devices protected, powered, and ready for whatever comes next.

"Great technology experiences often come down to details that are easy to overlook: how a case feels in your hand, how clear it remains over time, trust in how well a screen is protected, or concern about how much heat you feel while charging," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "'Designed for What's Next' is about paying attention to those everyday concerns and asking how we can make them better. At IFA 2026, we're excited to show how thoughtful design, material innovation, and engineering can come together and turn those insights into meaningful product improvements people care about."

Protection Solutions

A Premium Material Experience

Expanding the possibilities of protective smartphone case design, ESR will showcase the new Atelier Case, its first vegan leather case for iPhone, bringing a more refined look and feel to its protective case lineup without giving up the practical features people love about ESR. Made with silicone-based vegan leather pioneered in luxury car interiors, the new case is designed for people who want the premium look and soft feel of leather paired with a finish that resists stains, wear, and fading.

Long-Lasting Clarity on Display

ESR continues to advance its anti-yellowing technology to help transparent protective cases stay clear longer. This technology has been validated through SGS-certified accelerated UV aging tests designed to simulate demanding real-world conditions, including extreme UV exposure, high temperatures, and repeated day-and-night cycles. On display will be test results that demonstrate yellowing resistance equivalent to 5.5 months of real-world exposure, helping preserve the original look of devices for longer.

Advanced Glass for Stronger Screen Protection

ESR is also showcasing advances in screen protection by combining rigorous impact testing with high-performance glass materials. ESR Lab testing has resulted in up to 10x impact absorption, while Accessory Glass by Corning™ provides up to 2x better scratch resistance compared with other screen protector glass. Together, these technologies address two of the most common risks to smartphone displays—drops and scratches.

Charging Solutions

Faster, Cooler Charging

ESR will also demonstrate how the company is addressing charger-related issues such as high temperatures generated during wireless charging, the need for fast charging capabilities, and the inconvenience of cumbersome power adapters and tangled wires while traveling.

Building on ESR's advances in actively cooled wireless charging, the latest generation of CryoBoost® technology combines Qi2 25W wireless charging with active cooling to deliver a faster, cooler charging experience in a slimmer charger.

For users who want faster charging and fewer loose cables in their bags, ESR is also showcasing a compact charging solution with an integrated retractable cable that delivers up to 60W fast charging. An extended braided cable provides additional reach and flexibility while enhancing durability for everyday use. The result is a compact power solution designed for easy use in the office, at home, on the commute, and while traveling.

Experience ESR at IFA 2026

IFA 2026 takes place Sept. 4–8, 2026, at Messe Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Visitors, media, and industry partners can experience ESR's latest digital device protection and charging innovations at Booth H3.2-121.

ESR will also host media events in New York and Tokyo on Sept. 15.

Discover more about ESR's latest innovations on Amazon or ESR's official site.

About ESR: Trusted for 17 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million consumers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use—developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

SOURCE ESR Media