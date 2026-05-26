ESR Launches Summer Collection: Where Seasonal Style Meets Everyday Tech

ESR reimagines tech accessories as a seamless extension of personal style through its first themed collection

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech accessories brand trusted by over 130 million users worldwide, today unveils its Summer Collection, a playful yet refined lineup of iPhone 17 series cases and magnetic wallets. The collection introduces two distinctive series: Coastal Summer and Tropical Paradise, capturing the vibrancy of sun-drenched beaches and lush tropical escapes, that combine seasonal style with everyday convenience.

The collection introduces two distinctive series: Coastal Summer and Tropical Paradise

"Summer is all about moments that spark joy and self-expression," explains Elsie Chu, ESR Senior Director of Product Protection. "As tech becomes more integrated into everyday life, we believe it should seamlessly complement personal style while making everyday experiences easier. With our first specially designed collection, we wanted to capture the carefree spirit of the season, creating designs that are more than just accessories—they let you carry the energy of summer with you every day."

Summer Designs That Capture Coastal Light and Tropical Colors

Summer is about coastal escapes and tropical landscapes, and these vivid inspirations shape the two series. The Coastal Summer Series blends soft ocean-inspired tones with subtle starfish and seashell accents, echoing the lightness and ease of summer by the sea. The Tropical Paradise Series layers vivid florals and sun-saturated greens into patterns that carry the energy of a tropical summer.

Whether heading to a seaside getaway, dipping toes into the azure sea, or lounging poolside, the Summer Collection is designed to keep up with users' lifestyles. With ESR's MagSafe-ready accessories, users can effortlessly keep essentials protected while adding style and convenience, from snapping on a magnetic wallet to hands-free viewing on the go.

ESR's dedication extends beyond style and functionality, placing sustainability at the heart of the collection's packaging. Every box is 100% recyclable, reflecting ESR's commitment to responsible design. Floral and coastal pastel motifs across the presentation box further enhance the summer vibe, making for the perfect gift or even a personal treat

These playful, sun-kissed patterns come alive across ESR's iPhone cases and phone magnetic wallets, each designed to keep devices stylish, connected, and ready for summer adventures.

Product Highlights

Summer Ready iPhone Cases

ESR brings playful summer style to its best-selling Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case Series. Vibrant, fade-resistant patterns are applied through high-quality printing, creating rich, tactile finishes that elevate the feel and summer look of the iPhone.

Built for effortless daily use, the series combines all-around protection with built-in magnets for secure MagSafe attachment. Select models also feature an integrated Stash Stand, enabling hands-free viewing and lens protection, perfect for capturing and enjoying summer moments anywhere. Compatible with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

On-The-Go Wallets

The seasonal makeover also extends to ESR's two iconic magnetic wallets. The Aura Clutch Magnetic Wallet is sleek yet spacious, securely holding up to 5 cards and 2 bills. It features powerful magnets, RFID-blocking protection to keep cards safe, and a built-in stand for a comfortable viewing angle. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

For a minimalist alternative, the Classic Magnetic Wallet offers a more compact design with an easy-access cutout for quick card retrieval. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

The Summer Collection reflects ESR's mission to make tech effortless and enjoyable. Every design, from the pastel serenity of Coastal Summer to the lively energy of Tropical Paradise, is a reminder that devices can be as expressive as users' lifestyles.

Availability

The full press kit can be found here. For more information about the Summer Collection, visit ESR's official website or Amazon store.

About ESR: Trusted for 17 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million users worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use, developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

SOURCE ESR Media