Meet the Atelier Case, a Premium Vegan Leather iPhone Case Designed to Last

The new Atelier Case brings lasting premium style to iPhone, pairing the soft, warm feel of leather with a finish that resists stains, wear, and fading, plus all the features you love from ESR.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech accessories brand trusted by over 130 million users worldwide, today announced the ESR Atelier Case, its first vegan leather case for iPhone, bringing a more refined look and feel to its protective case lineup without giving up the practical features people love about ESR. Made with silicone-based vegan leather pioneered in luxury car interiors, the new case is designed for people who want the premium look and soft feel of leather, but often avoid leather cases because they are harder to clean and can show stains, wear, or fading.

The new Atelier Case brings lasting premium style to iPhone

The Atelier Case combines a beautifully designed vegan leather exterior that's soft to the touch with ESR's FlexStand Camera Guard, secure magnetic attachment, and layered protection for the phone, screen, and camera. Available in four understated colors, it introduces a new design direction for ESR while retaining the functionality and protection the brand is known for.

"With the Atelier Case, we wanted to give people a refined leather case without losing the practical features they expect and love from ESR," said Elsie Chu, ESR's Senior Director of Product Protection. "The soft exterior changes the way the case looks and feels, using a material that lasts for years, not just months, while the built-in stand, secure MagSafe connection, and protective construction make it perfect for everyday use."

A Premium Finish Made to Last

The Atelier Case answers what consumers have been asking for from their leather cases. Designed for frequent handling, it brings the premium feel and softness of leather to everyday use while being easier to care for. Made from animal-free, silicone-based vegan leather with a soft, warm feel and a refined leather-like finish.

The material resists everyday scratches, wear, and fading, and can be wiped clean easily, helping the case maintain its appearance over time. This type of material is also used on high-contact surfaces in automotive interiors, where proven durability and long-term appearance are equally important.

A soft microfiber lining completes the refined feel inside the case while helping protect the phone from scratches.

"The Atelier Case represents the direction we're bringing to ESR's case portfolio: premium products that last while feeling more personal and refined," said Elsie Chu. "It is designed to finally let people enjoy a leather case on their phone without having to compromise on appearance, feel, or durability, for the look that lasts."

Everyday Function, Built In

The Atelier Case makes it easier to watch, read, join video calls, and use your iPhone. ESR's FlexStand, a clever function that combines a camera guard to protect the device's camera lenses when closed, while opening into an adjustable stand, for both landscape and portrait viewing, between 15° and 69° without adding a separate ring or kickstand to the back of the case.

As with all ESR cases, the Atelier Case protects iPhones from everyday drops, scratches, and impacts. The shock-absorbing TPU frame, raised screen and camera edges, and a built-in Camera Control cover provide 3× military-grade protection.

Along with these, strong magnets keep compatible MagSafe chargers, wallets, stands, and other accessories securely attached during everyday use, with 1,400 g of magnetic force.

Pricing and Availability

The ESR Atelier Case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available globally from August 12, 2026, through the ESR Store and Amazon.

The case is priced at $42.99 in Black and $45.99 in Light Gray, Deep Burgundy, and Misty Blue in the United States. Regional pricing and availability may vary by market.

Press kit:

For more information about the ESR Atelier Case, visit ESR's official website or the ESR Amazon store.

The press kit includes high-resolution product and lifestyle images, full product specifications, regional pricing, testing information, and review sample details.

About ESR - Trusted for 17 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million users worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use, developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

SOURCE ESR Media