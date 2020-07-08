Designed in Harmony With Life's Hustle, SOUL's New Wireless Lineup Keeps You Going

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUL, the leading maker of affordable high-quality audio, noise-canceling, and wireless products, announced today the launch of its new lineup of wireless innovations, the S-FIT and S-GEAR. Created to provide the soundtrack to life's hustle, SOUL's new affordable products are designed with power, clarity, and comfort in mind.

"From your commute to your workout, our new wireless offerings are designed to vibe with your daily grind," says Gary So, SOUL Chief of Brand. "We set out to develop new products with premium features, like our signature sound quality, durable construction, pristine clarity, and secure fit, at affordable price points. During these unpredictable times, we're mindful that people have less expendable income but rely on staying connected, whether through music, podcasts or calls with loved ones. With this in mind, it was important to us as a brand to deliver high-quality, high-functioning innovations with the best value on the market."

SOUL's new wireless products include:

S-GEAR ($39.99) – These sweat and water-resistant wireless earphones come in a portable carrying case that clips to a backpack, wallet or gym bag to make sure you're always connected. The S-GEAR features Bluetooth 5.0 for deep low bass and clear mids and highs, auto-pairing technology, 24 hours of playtime, IPX4 rating for water protection, and a USB-C charging case. Available now in Red, Green, White, Blue, and Black.



– These sweat and water-resistant wireless earphones come in a portable carrying case that clips to a backpack, wallet or gym bag to make sure you're always connected. The S-GEAR features Bluetooth 5.0 for deep low bass and clear mids and highs, auto-pairing technology, 24 hours of playtime, IPX4 rating for water protection, and a USB-C charging case. Available now in Red, Green, White, Blue, and Black. S-FIT ($79.99) – Engineered with patented Freebit™ wing-shaped locks, these ultra-lightweight wireless earbuds offer a customized secure fit that stays put, whether running a 5k or taking an at-home HIIT class. An incredible value, the S-FIT outperforms other earbuds in its class in terms of playtime, ergonomic fit, price, and features. The S-FIT features Bluetooth 5.0, 33 hours of playtime, IP67 rating for water and dust-proof protection, USB-C quick charging, and audio transparency mode for added safety. Available now in Red, Green, Teal, Pink, Black, and Blue.

SOUL's new range of wireless products is available for purchase at SoulNation.com and Amazon.

About SOUL

For over 10 years, SOUL has provided the soundtrack to life with its high-quality audio, noise-canceling, and wireless innovations. Designed in harmony with life's hustle to keep you going, all SOUL products are created with power, clarity and comfort in mind. From commuting to hitting the gym, SOUL vibes with your daily grind by ensuring the right song is always playing in your ears. Using the latest technology, SOUL strives to deliver high-quality, high-functioning innovations for the best value. For more information, visit www.soulnation.com.

