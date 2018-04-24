Designed Learning Inc. Appoints C. Patrick Smith as CEO

"We are pleased to announce this important addition to our company," said Block. "Pat has a proven track record of accelerating and sustaining growth and profitability in multiple human capital management companies and brings a compelling mix of managerial experience in the consulting and corporate performance improvement industry. Pat will focus on developing our strategy and driving growth in the United States and globally."

Smith has more than 30 years of experience in the field of training and consulting with a focus in sales and marketing management. He has been a senior vice-president at Development Dimensions International (DDI), where he was responsible for the global learning and development business. Smith also served as CEO of Behavioral Science Technology (BST), where he led the firm to triple-digit growth and rapid international expansion, as well as the David Allen Company and Career Systems International.

Smith holds a Masters' degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University and a Bachelor's degree in business from the University of Puget Sound. He has completed executive education programs at Harvard University, CalTech and Southern Methodist University, and is also a certified as an executive coach by Marshall Goldsmith

"The team at Designed Learning has built an impressive business with an amazing client list. I look forward to building on the company's culture of providing exceptional products and services for our clients," said Smith. "In a globalized economy marked by massive uncertainties, one thing is certain: now, more than ever, professionals in organizations need to develop and enhance their skills at leading and influencing others without direct authority. No company in our industry does that better than Designed Learning which has outstanding intellectual property and a deeply experienced team of committed professionals."

Peter Block's Designed Learning has worked with hundreds of companies and organizations to create an environment of innovation and engagement around the globe. Designed Learning advocates internal business partnering skills that focus on creating a culture of chosen accountability and commitment.

Over 1,000,000 people have benefitted from Peter Block's Flawless Consulting workshops which are offered in person and online as well as individual and group coaching to enhance and sustain the learning.

For more information, please visit www.designedlearning.com.

