Designer Aimee Kestenberg Receives Design Excellence Award from Accessories Council

"It was wonderful to hear that the Milan Bum Bag won the first-ever NPD Growth Award at our Design Excellence Awards," said Accessories Council president, Karen Giberson. "As this was a purely statistically driven award, it was wonderful to see it go to an esteemed colleague." Giberson continued, "Aimee's bags are indeed designed to be fashionable and functional, and clearly the consumers agree. We congratulate Aimee and the entire team on her win."

"I'm so proud of this recognition because it is based on numbers. Regardless of popularity, marketing or core politics, numbers will always speak louder than words in business," adds Aimee Kestenberg, founder and creative director.

As the first recipient of this award, Aimee is thrilled for her innovative Australian-inspired designs to be recognized by prestigious industry insiders.

About Aimee Kestenberg:

Launched in early 2013, the globally recognized brand offers a wide range of handbags, accessories, luggage, jewelry, and baby apparel. It is distributed across department stores, specialty stores, e-commerce, as well as TV retail. In 2018 & 2019, for two consecutive years, the brand landed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of Americas' fastest-growing private companies.

