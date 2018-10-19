Designer Aisha Chatha Launches Belia Isza Collection of Bridal and Evening Gowns Complete With Virtual Fitting Room

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, designer Aisha Chatha announced the launch of Belia Isza, her new fashion line for women. The brand was inspired by Chatha's obsession with the exotic, courtly fashions of the ancient Byzantium Kingdom.

The name itself invokes an air of mystery and romance from a bygone era, when luxury defined fashion, and women celebrated their femininity in sumptuous clothing that were designed to perfection with rich inspirations from both the East and the West.

"I want my clientele to fall in love with themselves when they don a Belia Isza outfit," says Aisha. "The clothing I design is an outward manifestation of the incredible feminine power that already exists in the heart of every women. My goal is to bring out those inner attributes of beauty, mystery and sensuality, to showcase them for the whole world to see."

Each outfit from Belia Isza's Evening Wear, Bridal Collection is unique, memorable and one-of-a-kind. Besides the unique selections, Belia Isza's Custom Design department can create the perfect bridal or evening gown to suit every fashionista.

The designer takes things one step further, with Belia Isza's Virtual Fitting Room, which allows women to have fun trying on gowns and styling themselves, using their online avatar feature.

Underscoring Aisha Chatha's inspiration to endow women with her passion for fashion, there is a broader commitment to inspire disadvantaged women all over the world. Belia Isza fulfills that commitment through its myriad of philanthropic initiatives. For every creation sold by the Belia Isza brand, a portion of the proceeds goes to charitable organizations that are working to rebuild lives of women who are struggling to find education, healthcare, food and shelter.

Chatha says, "I feel called to use fashion in meaningful ways, and the best way I can give back to the society that has supported me in my own journey as a woman, is to use Belia Isza as a support structure for others who need a helping hand to find their own way in life."

For a look at the collection go to www.beliaisza.com/

CONTACT

Aisha Chatha, CEO

551-247-1879

MEDIA CONTACT

Kym Swain, SVP Communications

kym@jig.media

718-285-9351

SOURCE Belia Isza

