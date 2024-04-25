Designer and Fashion Influencer Carla Rockmore Launches Vibrant Summer Collection

DALLAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer and leading fashion influencer Carla Rockmore announces today the launch of her Carla Rockmore Spotlight on Summer, Stripe Collection, which is available on her website www.carlarockmore.com .

The Carla Rockmore Stripe Collection for Summer is a fresh take on summer prints with a splash of lime. This limited edition 3-piece collection, with prices ranging from $95 to $149, features a shirt dress, shirt, and palazzo pants.

Carla Rockmore in her new Spotlight on Summer, Stripe Collection. Carla is wearing the Stripe Shirt Dress, the Stripe Palazzo Pant, and the Sling Bag 2.0 in Navy. Carla Rockmore's Sling Bag 2.0 has four color options: Lime, Parchment, Emerald, and Navy. This fashionable and functional bag comes with an adjustable strap and a matching wristlet.

"Summer is more fun with color," said Carla. "Stripes have always been my go-to in spring/summer. I was inspired to bring a traditional navy mariner summer stripe to the next level by infusing a smattering of lime, all grounded in a crisp summer white." The Stripe Collection is classic but also fun and versatile – The stripe pieces can be worn as a set or incorporated into any wardrobe as a summer staple.

Carla is also releasing an updated version of her smash hit, the Sling Bag. The Sling Bag 2.0 embraces fashion and function and now features an adjustable strap for more wear options. The bag is available in 4 fresh new colors: Lime, Parchment, Emerald, Navy. It's the perfect companion for summer activities and getaways.

About Carla Rockmore:

Carla Rockmore is a fashion designer, influencer and social media sensation. Carla joined TikTok during the pandemic and has amassed more than two million followers across channels since her first video went viral in May 2021. Her career in fashion spans over 30 years designing clothing and accessories in Montreal, Toronto and Amsterdam while traveling the world. Her design business was put on hold at the beginning of the pandemic due to travel restrictions, and she began sharing her fashion expertise and signature styling tips on social media. She has since become one of the most respected fashion influencers, known for her eclectic looks and styling tricks, joyful personality, endless baubles and notably the way she highlights and embraces age with confidence. Her content is aspirational yet accessible and her uniquely fearless approach to fashion is inspirational and relatable to her followers of all ages. She has been featured in Vogue and appeared on The TODAY Show , Tamron Hall Show , Access Hollywood and was named #53 on People Magazine's 100 Reasons to Love America . Carla was born in Montreal, Québec and currently resides in Dallas, Texas. Follow her on TikTok , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

