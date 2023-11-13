Designer Augustina Liu's Work Won DNA Paris Design Awards 2023

News provided by

Artsberry Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 09:01 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtsBerry supported designer Augustina (Ao) Liu has won the prestigious DNA Paris Design Awards 2023. The DNA Paris Design Awards honors designs in the disciplines of Architecture, Interior design, Landscape Design, Graphic Design and Products design awarding the best designers worldwide. The DNA Paris Design Awards are organized by Farmani Group and In Between. Farmani Group was established in 1985, and is the organizer of International Design Awards (IDA), Architecture MasterPrize (AMP), European Product Design Awards (EPDA), Prix de la Photographie in Paris (PX3), London International Creative Awards (LICC), International Photography Awards (IPA) and the Annual Lucie Awards for Photography, which has emerged as one of the world's most prestigious photography awards. In Between is a Paris-based collective of thinkers and makers that come together to create fresh things where you wouldn't expect. From launching the fashion brand supermarket paris from scratch, to building and designing a rooftop or producing various content and documentaries, the think tank pushes the boundaries of what having a multi-disciplinary mindset means.

Continue Reading
Wynd Sentry by Wynd Technologies
Wynd Sentry by Wynd Technologies
Wynd Sentry by Wynd Technologies
Wynd Sentry by Wynd Technologies

In the DNA Paris Design Awards of this year, Ms. Liu's design masterpiece, Wynd Sentry by Wynd Technologies, clinched the prestigious Winner title in the Product Design/Media & Home Electronics category. Wynd Sentry is a comprehensive solution to protect rental properties from smoking and loud parties, along with its patented and cutting-edge technologies. The Wynd Sentry stands out as the world's first comprehensive solution designed to safeguard rental properties from smoking and disruptive parties. At its core is a unique hardware device featuring patented AirID technology, capable of accurately detecting various types of smoke, including cigarette, marijuana, and cigar smoke. Additionally, it monitors noise levels to proactively prevent disruptive gatherings. Launched last year, Wynd Sentry is now available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Since its introduction, Wynd Sentry has demonstrated its commercial impact, generating substantial Annual Recurring Revenue for Wynd Technologies. This success underscores its effectiveness and market acceptance as a valuable tool for property owners seeking comprehensive protection and enhanced peace of mind.

About the Designer Augustina Liu
Augustina (Ao) Liu is an acclaimed designer based in Seattle, WA, renowned for her award-winning contributions to the design realm. A dedicated product/UX designer, Ms. Liu firmly believes in the transformative power of design, advocating for its empowerment and inclusivity. Currently serving as the Marketing Director at the Interaction Design Association in Seattle, she actively mentors junior designers, delivers compelling speeches at design events, and conducts workshops to inspire and uplift fellow designers.

Ms. Liu's exceptional design projects have garnered international acclaim, receiving prestigious awards such as the UX Design Awards 2023, DNA Paris Awards, Creative Communication Awards, London Design Awards, Muse Creative Awards, Best Brand Awards, CES Innovation Awards, and Titan Health Awards. Furthermore, Ms. Liu has showcased her scholarly pursuits with two publications at the 2022 CHI Conference titled "Exploring Interactive Sound Design for Auditory Websites" and CSCW 2021's "Social Media through Voice: Synthesized Voice Qualities and Self-presentation."

Contact:
Ana Tsiung
6465750379
368499@email4pr.com

SOURCE Artsberry Inc.

Also from this source

ArtsBerry Interviews Designer Ms. Ao "Augustina" Liu

ArtsBerry Interviews Designer Ms. Ao "Augustina" Liu

ArtsBerry interviews some of the world's top contemporary designers to provide our audience an inside look at everything from their design process to ...
ArtsBerry Presents "Meet Composer Arthur Wang"

ArtsBerry Presents "Meet Composer Arthur Wang"

Renowned Chinese composer Arthur Wang captivated an eager audience during his lecture titled "Meet Composer Arthur Wang," presented by the ArtsBerry. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.