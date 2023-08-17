Designer Brands Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings on September 7, 2023. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am E.T. A press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call. 

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 888-317-6003, or the international dial in, 412-317-6061, and reference conference ID number 7689007 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the following link: DBI 2Q23 Earnings Webcast 

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location until September 21, 2023. A replay of the teleconference will be available by dialing the following numbers: 

Replay: 

US callers: 1-877-344-7529 

Canadian callers: 1-855-669-9658 

International callers:  1-412-317-0088 

Passcode: 4386380

About Designer Brands
Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of inspiring self-expression. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Keds, Lucky Brand, Crown Vintage, Vince Camuto, Topo Athletic, Jessica Simpson, Le Tigre and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and nearly 640 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and The Shoe Company stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across Women's, Men's and Kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label product for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world, taking steps forward to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the footwear industry and supporting a global community and the health of the planet by donating more than seven million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com

