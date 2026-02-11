Designer Brands Inc. Appoints Sheamus Toal as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment Effective February 16, 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), today announced that Sheamus Toal will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, effective February 16, 2026. Mark Haley, who has served as Interim Principal Financial Officer during the transition period, will return full time to his position as Senior Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.

Sheamus Toal

Sheamus brings deep financial and operational experience shaped by decades of leadership in Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer roles across large, complex public and private companies. As a proven strategic partner to boards and management teams, he has led omnichannel retailers through critical milestones including acquisitions, capital raises, and reorganizations.

"Sheamus brings an exceptional blend of financial expertise and operational leadership, with a strong track record of navigating complexity and building resilient, high-performing organizations," said Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident his experience working closely with management teams, boards, and the investor community will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and drive long-term value for our stakeholders."

Most recently, Sheamus served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Children's Place, overseeing finance and end-to-end operations for a multi-brand public retailer with significant size and scale. In this role, he strengthened liquidity, optimized a digitally-driven business model, and delivered significant cost savings and earnings improvement. Previously, Sheamus served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Saatva.com, where he drove a notable growth in topline revenue, improvement in profitability, led public-company readiness efforts, and executed major financing transactions. Earlier, Sheamus spent more than a decade in senior leadership roles at the multi-brand publicly traded retailer New York & Company, including 12 years as Chief Financial Officer, and then later served as Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join Designer Brands and work alongside such a talented leadership team during an incredibly exciting and transformative period," said Sheamus Toal, incoming Chief Financial Officer of Designer Brands. "I look forward to partnering closely across the organization to build on the strong foundation already in place, strengthen our financial and operational capabilities, and support the company's long-term growth strategy."

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 670 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than twelve million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

