Designer Brands Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Generated diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.35 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.38, both up over 40% compared to the same period last year

Delivered 210-basis point improvement in gross margin over the same period last year

Fiscal 2025 adjusted operating income expected to be in range of $50.0 million to $55.0 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025.

"Our third quarter performance represents another meaningful step forward in our transformation, as we demonstrated continued sequential improvement across multiple financial and operating metrics," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "Stronger consumer demand and improved in-store execution drove improved comparable sales in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. Our team also delivered a meaningful increase in gross profit and diligently managed expenses, which helped drive an increase in operating income over last year."

Howe continued, "I'm encouraged that this positive momentum has extended into the early part of the fourth quarter, reinforcing the progress of our strategic initiatives and positioning us well as we close out the year. While macroeconomic pressures persist, we are confident in our ability to navigate the near-term environment and continue making progress on our long-term strategies."

Third Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the third quarter of 2024)

Net sales decreased 3.2% to $752.4 million.

Total comparable sales decreased by 2.4%.

Gross profit increased to $339.6 million versus $333.8 million last year, and gross margin was 45.1% compared to 43.0% last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $18.2 million, or diluted EPS of $0.35.

Adjusted net income was $19.6 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.38.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $51.4 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to $36.2 million at the end of the same period last year, with $166.9 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. Debt totaled $469.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 compared to $536.3 million at the end of the same period last year.

The Company ended the third quarter with inventories of $620.0 million compared to $637.0 million at the end of the same period last year.

Return to Shareholders

A dividend of $0.05 per share for both Class A and Class B common shares will be paid on December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025.

Store Count

(square footage in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 497

9,759

496

9,784 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Co. stores 120

612

125

638 Rubino stores 28

147

28

149 DSW stores 27

528

26

511

175

1,287

179

1,298 Total number of stores 672

11,046

675

11,082

Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook

The Company expects the following for fiscal 2025:

Metric

2025 Guidance Designer Brands Net Sales

Down 3% - 5% Adjusted Operating Profit

$50.0 million - $55.0 million Adjusted Income Tax Expense

$8.0 million - $10.0 million

Forward-looking adjusted operating income excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things restructuring costs, including severance charges, and impairment charges. Forward-looking adjusted income tax expense excludes the net tax impact of such items and the potential change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. A reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP amounts to the comparable GAAP measure is not provided, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items are uncertain and could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of our financial performance. For additional information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures, refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section below.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of the most recognizable footwear brands and accessories, transforming and defining the footwear industry through a mission of being shoe obsessed. With a diversified, world-class portfolio of coveted brands, including Topo Athletic, Keds, Vince Camuto, Kelly & Katie, Jessica Simpson, Lucky Brand, Mix No. 6, Crown Vintage and others, Designer Brands designs and produces on-trend footwear and accessories for all of life's occasions delivered to the consumer through a robust direct-to-consumer omni-channel infrastructure and powerful national wholesale distribution. Powered by a billion-dollar digital commerce business across multiple domains and over 670 DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Co., and Rubino stores in North America, Designer Brands delivers current, in-line footwear and accessories from the largest national brands in the industry and holds leading market share positions in key product categories across women's, men's, and kids'. Designer Brands also distributes its brands internationally through select wholesale and distributor relationships while also leveraging design and sourcing expertise to build private label products for national retailers. Designer Brands is committed to being a difference maker in the world and the footwear industry. By leading with our corporate values of We Belong and We Do What's Right, Designer Brands supports the global community and the health of the planet by donating more than twelve million pairs of shoes to the global non-profit Soles4Souls since 2018. To learn more, visit www.designerbrands.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as "outlook," "could," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "would," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "guidance," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. These statements are based on the Company's current views and expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: uncertain general economic and financial conditions, including economic volatility and potential downturn or recession, supply chain disruptions, new or increased tariffs and other barriers to trade, fluctuating interest rates, unemployment rates and inflationary pressures, and the related impacts to consumer discretionary spending, as well as our ability to plan for and respond to the impact of these conditions; our ability to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing consumer preferences, seasonality, customer expectations, and fashion trends; the impact on our consumer traffic and demand, our business operations, and the operations of our suppliers, as we experience unseasonable weather, climate change evolves, and the frequency and severity of weather events increases; our ability to execute on our business strategies, including growing our Brand Portfolio segment, enhancing in-store and digital shopping experiences, and meeting consumer demands; our ability to successfully and efficiently integrate acquisitions in a manner that does not impede growth; our ability to maintain strong relationships with our suppliers, vendors, licensors, and retailer customers; risks related to losses or disruptions associated with our distribution systems, including our distribution centers and stores, whether as a result of reliance on third-party providers or otherwise; risks related to cyber security threats and privacy or data security breaches or the potential loss or disruption of our information technology ("IT") systems, or those of our vendors; risks related to the implementation of new or updated IT systems; our ability to protect our reputation and to maintain the brands we license; our reliance on our reward programs and marketing to drive traffic, sales, and customer loyalty; our ability to successfully integrate new hires or changes in leadership and retain our existing management team, and to continue to attract qualified new personnel; risks related to restrictions imposed by our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended, and our senior secured term loan credit agreement, as amended, that could limit our ability to fund our operations; our competitiveness with respect to style, price, brand availability, shopping platforms, and customer service; risks related to our international operations and our reliance on foreign sources for merchandise; our ability to comply with laws and regulations, as well as other legal obligations; risks associated with climate change and other corporate responsibility issues; and uncertainties related to future legislation, regulatory reform, policy changes, or interpretive guidance on existing legislation. Risks and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025 or our other reports made or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time when made. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 610,462

77.3 %

$ 615,495

75.9 %

$ (5,033)

(0.8) % Canada Retail 77,279

9.8 %

83,504

10.3 %

(6,225)

(7.5) % Brand Portfolio 101,923

12.9 %

111,492

13.8 %

(9,569)

(8.6) % Total segment net sales 789,664

100.0 %

810,491

100.0 %

(20,827)

(2.6) % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (37,253)





(33,297)





(3,956)

11.9 % Consolidated net sales $ 752,411





$ 777,194





$ (24,783)

(3.2) %



Nine months ended



(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 1,794,628

79.0 %

$ 1,878,556

78.1 %

$ (83,928)

(4.5) % Canada Retail 206,261

9.1 %

213,813

8.9 %

(7,552)

(3.5) % Brand Portfolio 270,978

11.9 %

311,615

13.0 %

(40,637)

(13.0) % Total segment net sales 2,271,867

100.0 %

2,403,984

100.0 %

(132,117)

(5.5) % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (92,785)





(108,294)





15,509

(14.3) % Consolidated net sales $ 2,179,082





$ 2,295,690





$ (116,608)

(5.1) %

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Nine months ended

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment (1.5) %

(2.8) %

(4.6) %

(2.1) % Canada Retail segment (6.6) %

(4.6) %

(5.2) %

(4.2) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer

channel (21.5) %

(7.5) %

(25.9) %

(5.8) % Total (2.4) %

(3.1) %

(5.1) %

(2.3) %

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 275,635

45.2 %

$ 264,384

43.0 %

$ 11,251

4.3 %

220 Canada Retail 34,340

44.4 %

37,181

44.5 %

(2,841)

(7.6) %

(10) Brand Portfolio 28,968

28.4 %

31,313

28.1 %

(2,345)

(7.5) %

30 Total segment gross profit 338,943

42.9 %

332,878

41.1 %

6,065

1.8 %

180 Net recognition of intersegment

gross profit 676





937





(261)







Consolidated gross profit $ 339,619

45.1 %

$ 333,815

43.0 %

$ 5,804

1.7 %

210



Nine months ended



(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 782,953

43.6 %

$ 821,708

43.7 %

$ (38,755)

(4.7) %

(10) Canada Retail 94,694

45.9 %

98,642

46.1 %

(3,948)

(4.0) %

(20) Brand Portfolio 74,147

27.4 %

91,425

29.3 %

(17,278)

(18.9) %

(190) Total segment gross profit 951,794

41.9 %

1,011,775

42.1 %

(59,981)

(5.9) %

(20) Net recognition (elimination) of

intersegment gross profit 5,884





(8,400)





14,284







Consolidated gross profit $ 957,678

43.9 %

$ 1,003,375

43.7 %

$ (45,697)

(4.6) %

20

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (37,253)

$ (33,297) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 28,929

23,823 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 9,000

10,411

$ 676

$ 937



Nine months ended (in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (92,785)

$ (108,294) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 68,528

76,090 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 30,141

23,804

$ 5,884

$ (8,400)

Operating Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 66,202

10.8 %

$ 60,507

9.8 %

$ 5,695

9.4 %

100 Canada Retail 6,756

8.7 %

10,478

12.5 %

(3,722)

(35.5) %

(380) Brand Portfolio 8,256

8.1 %

7,747

6.9 %

509

6.6 %

120 Total segment operating

profit 81,214

10.3 %

78,732

9.7 %

2,482

3.2 %

60 Corporate/eliminations (38,551)





(55,916)





17,365

(31.1) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 42,663

5.7 %

$ 22,816

2.9 %

$ 19,847

87.0 %

280



Nine months ended











(dollars in thousands) November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis

Points Segment operating profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 166,021

9.3 %

$ 202,281

10.8 %

$ (36,260)

(17.9) %

(150) Canada Retail 15,619

7.6 %

22,698

10.6 %

(7,079)

(31.2) %

(300) Brand Portfolio 7,241

2.7 %

7,650

2.5 %

(409)

(5.3) %

20 Total segment operating profit 188,881

8.3 %

232,629

9.7 %

(43,748)

(18.8) %

(140) Corporate/eliminations (126,897)





(171,842)





44,945

(26.2) %



Consolidated operating profit $ 61,984

2.8 %

$ 60,787

2.6 %

$ 1,197

2.0 %

20

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024

November 1, 2025

November 2, 2024 Net sales $ 752,411

$ 777,194

$ 2,179,082

$ 2,295,690 Cost of sales (412,792)

(443,379)

(1,221,404)

(1,292,315) Gross profit 339,619

333,815

957,678

1,003,375 Operating expenses (300,056)

(296,827)

(899,380)

(933,851) Income from equity investments 3,100

3,584

8,105

9,019 Impairment charges —

(17,756)

(4,419)

(17,756) Operating profit 42,663

22,816

61,984

60,787 Interest expense, net (11,420)

(11,565)

(34,955)

(34,161) Non-operating expenses, net (34)

(260)

(104)

(512) Income before income taxes 31,209

10,991

26,925

26,114 Income tax benefit (provision) (11,891)

2,223

(13,462)

2,067 Net income 19,318

13,214

13,463

28,181 Net income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest (1,103)

(202)

(1,845)

(562) Net income attributable to Designer

Brands Inc. $ 18,215

$ 13,012

$ 11,618

$ 27,619 Diluted earnings per share attributable to

Designer Brands Inc. $ 0.35

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.48 Weighted average diluted shares 51,532

53,486

49,998

57,116

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



November 1, 2025

February 1, 2025

November 2, 2024 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,352

$ 44,752

$ 36,227 Receivables, net 64,376

50,371

70,570 Inventories 620,008

599,751

637,012 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,623

39,950

56,864 Total current assets 772,359

734,824

800,673 Property and equipment, net 221,081

208,199

212,206 Operating lease assets 701,895

701,621

707,544 Goodwill 130,607

130,386

130,649 Intangible assets, net 81,090

84,639

85,854 Deferred tax assets 37,672

43,324

39,656 Equity investments 59,940

56,761

53,358 Other assets 48,345

49,470

50,824 Total assets $ 2,052,989

$ 2,009,224

$ 2,080,764 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING

INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 249,421

$ 271,524

$ 238,040 Accrued expenses 180,580

152,153

167,601 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750

6,750 Current operating lease liabilities 173,510

159,924

155,220 Total current liabilities 610,261

590,351

567,611 Long-term debt 463,089

484,285

529,551 Non-current operating lease liabilities 628,084

635,076

644,303 Other non-current liabilities 48,671

17,737

17,521 Total liabilities 1,750,105

1,727,449

1,758,986 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,317

3,284

3,272 Total shareholders' equity 298,567

278,491

318,506 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and

shareholders' equity $ 2,052,989

$ 2,009,224

$ 2,080,764

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024

November 1,

2025

November 2,

2024 Operating expenses $ (300,056)

$ (296,827)

$ (899,380)

$ (933,851) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 3,796

2,936

9,883

10,114 Acquisition-related costs —

82

—

2,154 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,796

3,018

9,883

12,268 Adjusted operating expenses $ (296,260)

$ (293,809)

$ (889,497)

$ (921,583) Operating profit $ 42,663

$ 22,816

$ 61,984

$ 60,787 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 3,796

2,936

9,883

10,114 Acquisition-related costs —

82

—

2,154 Impairment charges —

17,756

4,419

17,756 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,796

20,774

14,302

30,024 Adjusted operating profit $ 46,459

$ 43,590

$ 76,286

$ 90,811 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 18,215

$ 13,012

$ 11,618

$ 27,619 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Restructuring and integration costs 3,796

2,936

9,883

10,114 Acquisition-related costs —

82

—

2,154 Impairment charges —

17,756

4,419

17,756 Foreign currency transaction losses 34

260

104

512 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 3,830

21,034

14,406

30,536 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (4,373)

(19,478)

(4,116)

(22,025) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets 844

(306)

74

(348) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 301

1,250

10,364

8,163 Net income attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interest 1,103

202

1,845

562 Adjusted net income $ 19,619

$ 14,464

$ 23,827

$ 36,344 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.48 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.38

$ 0.27

$ 0.48

$ 0.64

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit, adjusted income tax, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which may be shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses; (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

Comparable Sales Performance Metric

We consider the percent change in comparable sales from the same previous year period, a primary metric commonly used throughout the retail industry, to be an important measurement for management and investors of the performance of our direct-to-consumer businesses. We include in our comparable sales metric sales from stores in operation for at least 14 months at the beginning of the applicable year. Stores are added to the comparable base at the beginning of the year and are dropped for comparative purposes in the quarter in which they are closed. Comparable sales include the e-commerce sales of the U.S. Retail and Canada Retail segments. Comparable sales for the Canada Retail segment exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are calculated by translating current period results at the foreign currency exchange rate used in the comparable period of the prior year. Comparable sales include the e-commerce net sales of the Brand Portfolio segment from the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites. The calculation of comparable sales varies across the retail industry and, as a result, the calculations of other retail companies may not be consistent with our calculation.

