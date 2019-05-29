Designer Brands Inc. to Present at the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced that it will participate in William Blair's Annual Growth Stock Conference at The Lowes Hotel in Chicago. Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer will present on June 6, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. CT.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.designerbrands.com. An online archive will be available following the presentation.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories. The company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse banners and services footwear departments in the U.S. through its Affiliated Business Group. Designer Brands designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 doors worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business, and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand® and Max Studio®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, Designer Brands also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, CC Corso Como®, Enzo Angiolini® and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

