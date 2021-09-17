NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion designer Elie Balleh showcased his upcoming FALL22 Couture Collection "The after Covid Recovery"@ THE HISTORICAL ANGEL ORENSANZ FOUNDATION

The covid-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the fashion industry especially on the brands that specializes in couture and dress wear/evening attire. The designer have managed to stay afloat during these difficult times and had to think out of the box to keep his head above water, everyday coming up with ideas to keep his brands going

Designer Elie Balleh NYFW Show Group Photo "The after Covid Recovery" With All His beautiful models Designer Elie Balleh NYFW Show Finals "The After Covid Recovery"

He spent countless hours working on his new collection, and the time has arrived to share it with the world. He was excited to showcase his "The after Covid Recovery 2022", showing over 150 stunning luxurious designs embroidered with Swarovski crystals, Pearls, Beading, furs and ostrich feathers.

The Handmade Collection took over 3months to complete. Elegant styling for men's/ boys'. The collection was presented with beautifully enhanced makeup using exotic feathers. The show was a successful and star studded event.

The Designer is from Lebanon/Syria. Elie is the oldest among the four children of the Balleh Family, he married the love of his life in January 2004, his family grows very fast, and today Elie and Mari have a beautiful big family. His fabulous boys seen featured in photoshoots, runways and rubbing elbows with the rich and famous.

Elie is a self-trained professional. At the age of 6 years old, he loved playing around with sewing machines, growing up at age of 12 years old he was already able to deliver a total look, from creating the pattern to make a ready to wear piece.

Appeared on many television channels and featured in many NYFW RUNWAYS, Elie is a well-recognized brand in the fashion industry for quality, distinctive design and comfort.

Elie Balleh Brand is one of the leading trend setters in the fashion industry. All his designs, fabrics, and styling come from the Capital of Fashion, Milan, Italy. His styles are influential and progressive; he is reinventing a modern approach to men's fashion.

Elie has redefined luxury for the 21st century lifestyle brand. He is one of the original designers that started the 'DADDY & ME' trend followed then by many other luxury designers. His products represent the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship and outstanding for their quality and attention to detail. It's currently selling in many luxury department stores and in more than 30 countries.

Media contact:

Elie Balleh

[email protected]

347-335-3341

SOURCE Elie Balleh