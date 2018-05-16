Designer Hayley Paige To Film Royal Wedding Special With TLC

Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the special features TLC wedding experts, Hayley Paige, Randy Fenoli, Lori Allen, Monte Durham, and George Kotsiopoulos as they analyze all facets of the wedding, including Meghan's dress, wedding party attire, and guest arrivals. Viewers can follow along on Twitter with the hashtag #TLCRoyalWedding for live commentary from the bridal experts during the nuptials.

Hayley frequently appears on TLC's hit show Say Yes To The Dress and her special, Hayley Ever After: The Dress aired on January 13, 2018. For more information and any inquiries, please contact brittany@jlmcinc.com.

Hayley Paige is the head designer of Hayley Paige and Blush by Hayley Paige bridal collections, as well as Hayley Paige Occasions (bridesmaids) and Hayley Paige Red Carpet – all under JLM Couture, Inc. Since launching her namesake collection in fall 2011, the brand has rapidly grown into one of the most sought after names in bridal fashion and on the red carpet. Hayley has also recently expanded into wedding-themed athleisure sold exclusively on Nordstrom.com.

JLM Couture, Inc. is a multi-label bridal house engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses. The company's bridal gown collections are Allison Webb, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora by Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Occasions, as well as La Petite Hayley Paige. JLM is traded over the counter.

