Designer Julie Casey of Scarfy Chick to Release Handmade Kitchen Collection

SHERMAN, Texas, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarfy Chick, a handmade shop on Etsy, is pleased to announce its new Kitchen Collection to be released online at www.scarfychick.etsy.com on May 1, 2018.

Denim, Chocolate & White Set

The Kitchen Collection features color options that provide mix-and-match versatility for everyday kitchen accessories. From the popular gray and white farmhouse theme, to more upscale black and white kitchen décor, appealing color palettes combine to do double duty both as practical kitchen tools as well as eye-catching accent pieces. Brighter colors showcased in the product line are turquoise, french blue, and lemon. Also featured in the collection are a trendy denim blue paired with chocolate brown and eggshell white.

For additional information about Scarfy Chick, visit https://www.etsy.com/shop/scarfychick. Follow Scarfy Chick on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ScarfyChick, and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/scarfychick. To contact Scarfy Chick, email Julie Casey at info@scarfychick.com

About Scarfy Chick

Scarfy Chick offers handmade fashion accessories for women as well as limited-edition home décor items and is most-known for its hand-crocheted women's fall and winter scarves. Each item in the shop is designed and hand-crocheted by owner Julie Casey of Sherman, Texas. Quality, functionality, and versatility are key components in Casey's designs, as she seeks to create handmade statement pieces desired by women of all ages.

