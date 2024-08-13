DESIGNER KELLY THORN REIMAGINES THE TAROT AS A GUIDE FOR SELF-DISCOVERY & MODERN DAY STORYTELLING

Designer Kelly Thorn reimagines the classic Rider-Waite tarot as cosmic fantasy: ethereal, bold, and imaginative. Post this

The Tarot of Oxalia transforms the classic imagery of the Rider-Waite tarot deck into a cosmic fantasy: ethereal, vivacious, and bold. With this beautiful deck, Thorn invites us to explore the outer limits of imagination and harness personal intuition through tarot. The Tarot of Oxalia folds science fiction, mythology, and elemental astrology into one concept-driven narrative to create a tool for tarot novices and seasoned readers alike.

A word from the artist…

"People often believe tarot is about predicting the future, but it can also help tremendously to understand the present and the past. Once you let yourself be led by the cards, a conversation between you and the tarot begins, and you can fully understand where you're coming from and where you might go," says Kelly Thorn, the artist behind Tarot of Oxalia.

A comprehensive tarot experience…

Each deck includes 80 custom-illustrated tarot cards and a booklet documenting the mythology and symbolism of Oxalia, all encased in a sculpturally embossed tuck box.

Whether you follow your inner voice as you draw each card or use the booklet to find meanings with example spreads, the Tarot of Oxalia will help you begin or deepen your tarot journey.

LAUNCH DETAILS

The Tarot of Oxalia will be available on Kickstarter starting August 13, 2024 .

. Visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/artofplay/tarot-of-oxalia-a-guide-for-storytelling-and-self-discovery to learn more about this innovative tarot deck and to support the campaign.

ART OF PLAY is a modern wonder emporium founded in 2013 by twin brothers Dan and Dave Buck. The Bucks' interest in design began at a young age when they practiced sleight-of-hand card tricks and pioneered the visual art form known as 'cardistry.' Early on, they experienced wild success and acclaim as producers of luxury playing cards. Still, given their background in magic, their expansion into the worlds of puzzles and games was a natural evolution.

Today, Art of Play curates an awe-inspiring collection of curiosities, from the finest playing cards to the most innovative puzzles, award-winning games, and unique magical amusements for the home. Art of Play collaborates with artists and artisans from around the globe to curate and manufacture beautiful objects that inspire astonishment and joy.

www.artofplay.com

KELLY THORN is a visual artist whose award-winning work includes graphic design, illustration, lettering, painting, fiber arts, and hand-poke tattoos. She is a Senior Art Director at the branding and packaging studio Young Jerks, the mother of a newborn baby boy, and a proud resident of the City of Philadelphia.

www.kthornstudio.com

PRODUCT DETAILS

80 Custom Tarot Cards + 38 page guide booklet

The deck measures 5.25 x 3 x 1 inches

Printed in China on FSC® certified paper using vegetable-based dyes.

on FSC® certified paper using vegetable-based dyes. The Standard Edition is packaged in a matte-paper tuck box with embossed foil accents.

The Deluxe Edition includes a beautiful ceramic box featuring sculptural relief details with a matte bisque glaze.

Several Editions are available starting at $58

For distribution, please email [email protected]

PRESS KIT

Download high-resolution images and video at https://tinyurl.com/oxalia

